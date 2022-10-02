Buff In Bronze, Where’s The Boeuf & More

by
Sam Cushing, Bruno Baba, Jason Derulo, Austin Wolf, and more in this round-up of favorite Instagrams this week.
Sam Cushing (via Instagram)

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week beginning with Sam Cushing, who went white for winter…

…while Bruno Baba polled his followers on which haircut they prefer:

Petr Hollesch ‘czeched’ out the jacuzzi:

Shirtless Jason Derulo is underrated…just saying…

The look THAI gives the camera: “What’s something you can eat every single day and not get tired of?”

Austin Wolf was buff in bronze:

Sean Soto smiled for the camera:

Matthew Camp composed (or decomposed?) this nature setting:

Chris Cragg distilled his 40th birthday celebration down to 90 seconds:

Tejasboeuf knows where the beef is:

Nick Topel found his light in first class:

Firefighter Logan popped the pecs and bounced the booty…

…and Chubby Tanuki bounced out his best belly twerk:

