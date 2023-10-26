Buffalo Sabres’ Tyson Jost and Alex Tuch Star in a Speed Dating Video

Professional ice hockey team Buffalo Sabres recently released a ‘Speed Dating’ video featuring players Tyson Jost and Alex Tuch, and we totally love their little skit! <3

The video starts off with the two athletes holding hands, then Jost asks Tuch:

“You ready, baby?”

The duo proceeds to asking quick questions to each other, the first one being a secret talent that would shock the other.

“I can juggle. I don’t know if that’s shocking,” Tuch answered.

Meanwhile, Jost revealed that he cried while watching the 2008 romance film ‘Marley & Me’. The two of them also talk about karaoke, and Tuch revealed that his go-to song is Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody”.

And then we get to the part where a smiling Tuch asks Jost:

“Have you ever used a cheesy pickup line on someone? And can I hear it?”

“I probably have,” Jost admitted.

But then he added,

“No, I just charm them. You know, you just gotta talk. You just got to be yourself. We don’t need pickup lines here.”

Both Tuch and Jost seem to have had a fun time during the speed dating content, which further showed their charming side as they were laughing and smiling throughout. On that note, you can watch their video here:

Moreover, the speed dating content was released just in time, as the National Hockey League (NHL) recently dropped the Pride tape ban, which lasted for two weeks. As a result, professional ice hockey players protest against the ban.

Athletes, including Arizona Coyotes defenseman Travis Dermott and Philadelphia Flyers forward Scott Laughton, also continued on sporting the Pride tape despite the said ban. More recently, Pride Tape revealed via an Instagram post that the ban has been lifted, and players can now freely put rainbow-colored Pride tape on their hockey sticks to show support for the LGBTQ+ community.

Hopefully, this is a positive step forward towards inclusivity for the LGBTQ+ community in the world of sports. Also, here’s to manifesting many more progressive steps to come… <3

