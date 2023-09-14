‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ Is Set to Make a Comeback with a Twist!

Several original cast members of ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ are set to make a comeback, and they’re in for another adventure, but with a twist…

We’re about to witness (or rather listen to) a new story from the Buffyverse, which is reportedly set 20 years on from the show’s finale at Sunnydale’s Hellmouth. The story will be told in an audio format under Audible’s ‘Slayers: A Buffyverse Story’.

According to Digital Spy, the Audible story “will follow the antics of everyone’s favorite bleach blonde vampire: Spike.” Not to mention, James Marsters is set to reprise his role as Spike, and will also be leading the Buffyverse story’s production.

Aside from Marsters, the other original cast members who are making a comeback also include: Anthony Head (Giles), Charisma Carpenter (Cordelia), Juliet Landau (Drusilla), Emma Caulfield (Anya), Amber Benson (Tara), James Charles Leary (Clem), and Danny Strong (Jonathan).

Moreover, Marsters expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming Buffyverse story on Audible, stating:

“I’m ecstatic to be back with my dear friends for this next chapter in the Buffyverse, as we take listeners on a familiar but unexpected journey chock full of horror, passion and mischief.”

“I’m excited for old and new fans to experience this beloved world of vampire slaying like never before, brought to life through immersive audio storytelling,” he added.

‘Slayers: A Buffyverse Story’ is set to premiere on Audible on October 12, just in time for the spooky season!

