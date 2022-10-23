Bulking Season, Busting Moves, Bears On Bikes + More

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week beginning with Peanut the squirrel and his ‘hooman’ on carb duty:

Cheyenne Parker wore a crop top:

tmarkq doesn’t need a Bat-suit:

Beefy bear Grant is down for bulking season:

Dr. Marco followed his head and his heart:

Andre Chandler got his Pride on in Phoenix:

TejasBoeuf broke out the dirt bike:

Firefighter Logan was busting moves:

Shomari Francis chilled on the water:

Nick Champa brought back summer through sheer force of will:

Flavio took it slow down in Rio:

Paul Dennison expressed himself:

GayUncleMario toasted the weekend with his latest round-up of gay memes (swipe for the memes):

Bruno Baba got sweaty:

Max Emerson was feeling was beta testing Halloween costumes:

Farmer Ben shot a charity calendar for Movember causes:

Levy Van Wilgen can wear some gym togs: