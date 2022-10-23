Bulking Season, Busting Moves, Bears On Bikes + More

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week beginning with Peanut the squirrel and his ‘hooman’ on carb duty:
Cheyenne Parker wore a crop top:
tmarkq doesn’t need a Bat-suit:
Beefy bear Grant is down for bulking season:
Dr. Marco followed his head and his heart:
Andre Chandler got his Pride on in Phoenix:
TejasBoeuf broke out the dirt bike:
Firefighter Logan was busting moves:
Shomari Francis chilled on the water:
Nick Champa brought back summer through sheer force of will:
Flavio took it slow down in Rio:
Paul Dennison expressed himself:
GayUncleMario toasted the weekend with his latest round-up of gay memes (swipe for the memes):
Bruno Baba got sweaty:
Max Emerson was feeling was beta testing Halloween costumes:
Farmer Ben shot a charity calendar for Movember causes:
Levy Van Wilgen can wear some gym togs: