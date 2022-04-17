Bunny Ears, Beach Scenes, Birthdays & More

Sharing some of our favorite eye-candy from the week starting with Ricky Martin who had a little nip-slip in Puerto Rico.
Curtis Fitzgerald paused for a pensive moment…
…as Sterling Walker enjoyed some mindful mountain man time:
David Nazar proves sometimes things can be as simple as black & white…
…but singer/songwriter Ken X Y threw down with COLOR:
Easter costumes:
Michael Hamm came up with his own special Easter outfit…
…and MoeBear_89 said “hold my beer”…
…although Diego Barros’ bunny ears is still one of our favorites:
Getting out:
Elliott Norris headed out to the desert for Coachella…
…where Brandon Osorio and Richie Eisenberg enjoyed the music together:
Speaking of music, Ramon Ventura danced it out at Dua Lipa’s concert:
MegaWoof America’s Titans spent Saturday night in LA:
Celebrations:
Jean Paolo Di Lorenzo celebrated 31 trips around the sun…
…while Jonathan Bennett wished his newly-minted hubby Jaymes Vaughn a happy b-day with a different kind of cake:
ABC News’ Gio Benitez and hubby Tommy DiDario celebrated their wedding anniversary:
Model Kevin Davis shared his own special date with his followers:
Work it out:
Out country artist and Grammy Award winner TJ Osborne got back to work doing what he does so well:
KJ Apa shared some shirtless behind-the-scenes work moments from the set of Riverdale:
Max Emerson & Andrés Camilo looked for work auditioning for a commercial…
…as out Olympic medalist Gus Kenworthy gave us a glimpse of what retirement looks like: