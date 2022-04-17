Bunny Ears, Beach Scenes, Birthdays & More

Sharing some of our favorite eye-candy from the week starting with Ricky Martin who had a little nip-slip in Puerto Rico.

Curtis Fitzgerald paused for a pensive moment…

…as Sterling Walker enjoyed some mindful mountain man time:

David Nazar proves sometimes things can be as simple as black & white…

…but singer/songwriter Ken X Y threw down with COLOR:

Easter costumes:

Michael Hamm came up with his own special Easter outfit…

…and MoeBear_89 said “hold my beer”…

…although Diego Barros’ bunny ears is still one of our favorites:

Getting out:

Elliott Norris headed out to the desert for Coachella…

…where Brandon Osorio and Richie Eisenberg enjoyed the music together:

Speaking of music, Ramon Ventura danced it out at Dua Lipa’s concert:

MegaWoof America’s Titans spent Saturday night in LA:

Celebrations:

Jean Paolo Di Lorenzo celebrated 31 trips around the sun…

…while Jonathan Bennett wished his newly-minted hubby Jaymes Vaughn a happy b-day with a different kind of cake:

ABC News’ Gio Benitez and hubby Tommy DiDario celebrated their wedding anniversary:

Model Kevin Davis shared his own special date with his followers:

Work it out:

Out country artist and Grammy Award winner TJ Osborne got back to work doing what he does so well:

KJ Apa shared some shirtless behind-the-scenes work moments from the set of Riverdale:

Max Emerson & Andrés Camilo looked for work auditioning for a commercial…

…as out Olympic medalist Gus Kenworthy gave us a glimpse of what retirement looks like: