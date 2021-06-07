Burger King Takes A Jab At Chick-Fil-A In A Subtle, Shady Tweet

While they may be the self proclaimed King of the Burger, Burger King’s jab at Chick-Fil-A in a recent tweet may just make them the new Queen of Shade.

Burger King rolled out their new chicken sandwich last Thursday – The Ch’King sandwich. A response to rival its competitors chicken sandwich options, like that of Popeyes, McDonald’s, and Chick-Fil-A.

Along with their new rollout, the company also tweeted that they would donate 40 cents for every chicken sandwich sold (up to $250,000) during pride month to The Human Rights Campaign, America’s largest LGBTQ+ civil rights organization.

The tweet was in clear support of LGBTQ+ rights and alluded to the fact that every chicken sandwich purchased will “do good”, even on Sundays. Chick-Fil-A is famously closed on Sunday’s due to their devout Christian ownership religious beliefs and views.

the #ChKing says LGBTQ+ rights! during #pride month (even on Sundays 👀) your chicken sandwich craving can do good! we are making a donation* to @HRC for every Ch'King sold 🏳️‍🌈 — Burger King (@BurgerKing) June 4, 2021

Chick-Fil-A has faced major criticism and backlash in the past because of the owners and company executives donations to anti-gay organizations and their homophobic stances. Just last week, Chick-Fil-A’s CEO Dan Cathy was identified by The Daily Beast as a donor to the Christian Charitable Foundation – which has a long history of funding opposition to The Equality Act.

Burger King is making it clear they stand in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community in fighting for equal rights. A spokesperson from the company said that “this is a community we love dearly”.

Chick-Fil-A has not responded to Burger King’s tweet.