Burlesque’s Tito Bonito is Hottie of the Week

This week’s Instinct Hottie is a sexy burlesque performer and host who is originally from Miami, but now calls Los Angeles home. Tito Bonito, 37, is a hairy Latino baby bear that lends his body to the art of performance, doing it all with grace and a little comedy. Better known to many as “the Cuban Missile Crisis” of burlesque, Tito can be seen performing in spaces across the nation.

With the resurgence of burlesque as an empowering art form & body positive movement, Tito performed burlesque for the first time in 2010. In 2012 he launched a two-month nationwide tour aptly named The Cuban Missile Crisis: US Tour. Allowing him to travel across the country and ending with a relocation to L.A.

If you follow Tito Bonito, you know he posts artful and funny content interwoven with sexy and steamy thirst traps–with tassles o’ plenty!

It is Tito’s incredible charm, hairy bod, and cheeky gluteous maximus that make him this week’s Instinct Hottie.

Let’s get a little more intimate with Tito Bonito.

INSTINCT: How did you get interested and involved in burlesque?

TITO BONITO: I went to college in Chicago to study theatre and find my artistic voice. There I fell in love with burlesque and the neo-vaudeville scene. I tried my hand at drag but it was the moment my best friend Jeez Loueez took me to see male burlesque performers that I knew what I wanted to do.

INSTINCT: Who are some of your burlesque idols?

TB: Forever and always the Stage Door Johnnies (mostly Bazuka Joe) because that was my first introduction and the thing that opened my mind to seeing myself in this scene. I also am constantly inspired by performers who hustle and keep at it such as Jeez Loueez, who is my number 1 and favorite performer. If I can’t find a love like that of burlesque’s Show-Busiest couple Kitten ‘N Lou, then I don’t want it! I also really admire Jessabelle Thunder, and I think she is truly an exceptional, multi-talented artist. I could go on and on but those are the three I’d like to promote right now.

INSTINCT: What stigmas around the world of burlesque do you hope to eliminate with your involvement on stage?

TB: That it’s easy or that it is anything other than what it is, ART. The new age of burlesque is much more than striptease, it is empowering, political, theatrical, comical, and all of the things in the world that the performers want to make it. It is truly life changing for both the audience and artists alike. It brings inspiration and magic to a world filled with chaos and sadness.

INSTINCT: What is your favorite number to perform?

TB: I love that my Boy Scout routine works wherever I perform it. Currently though, I really love my fan act and growing to love my latest act; a ringmaster tribute to Britney Spears.

INSTINCT: What brings you joy?

TB: Comedy and nudity. Being around the right people also brings me endless joy but the right people will endorse both comedy and nudity.

INSTINCT: What do you think is the most attractive part about yourself?

TB: I would like to think the most attractive part about myself is my sense of humor. Maybe people would say a physical part of my body, like my ass. But I love how people react when I make them laugh.

INSTINCT: What do you find you are complimented on the most?

TB: My sense of humor and my ass! HAHAHA

INSTINCT: What, to you, defines sexy?

TB: Confidence. 100%. Whether you’re faking it or not, as long as you aren’t completely full of shit, confidence makes anyone sexy.

INSTINCT: What is your proudest moment in your life thus far?

TB: Besides becoming successful in my extremely rare career; which everyone doubted for so long, I would have to say it’s the times that I have gotten to be on stage and dance with my childhood sheroes TLC. I wrote a blog about it (how annoying, I know, but read it)

INSTINCT: What haven’t you accomplished, personally or professionally, that you are wanting to do in the next 2-3 years?

TB: I would really love to break into TV and film (ultimate goal of having a late night talk show) and eventually be a part of a successful burlesque/drag/vaudeville club in Los Angeles; ala the Birdcage.

INSTINCT: Have you found love? If so, what is the best part of your relationship and what do you love most in your partner(s)? If not, what do you look for in the ideal relationship? Or are you not looking?

TB: I have not been lucky in finding romantic love, but I am very happy working on becoming the best version of myself. I am picky to a fault but I truly believe that all the right relationships happen organically. So I am just working on building the life of my dreams and hopefully I’ll be able to share it all with the right person when they come along.

Rapid fire question time:

What is your all-time favorite movie? The Wizard of Oz (and anything Batman; sorry had to do it)

Who is your biggest celebrity crush? Mark-Paul Gosselaar FOREVER!

What is your favorite cheat meal or snack? French fries / tater tots

Favorite position? Sexually? LOL

If you were stuck on an island for eternity, what music album would you want to have with you? Anything TLC (but if I could only pick one album it’d be their first one …On The TLC Tip!)



INSTINCT: What does it mean to be featured as our Instinct Hottie?

TB: It means that you think I’m sexy and you want to be my boyfriend? I’m truly flattered honestly and I hope to continue to live up to this title!

INSTINCT: Anything else you’d like to share with the Instinct readers?

TB: I believe in the healing power of laughter and loving ourselves. If you want to take a full journey with me visit my website TitoBonito.com for more.

Follow Tito Bonito on Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok for more titillating reveals, thotty performances, and unBEARable sensuality.