Burning Up with the Australian Firefighters

Get ready to stuff those stockings–the Australian Firefighters Calendar is back to steam things up for the holiday season and all year through.

We love to see the Australian Firefighters is back for its 29th year and for 2022 there will be six editions of hot men with cute animals in the coveted calendars. Next year’s calendars will include favorites such as cats, dogs, horses, classic, and mixed animals and Australian wildlife throughout its monthly features. In addition, a hot Summer edition will feature the firefighters enjoying Australian beaches and having some fun in the sun.

Like every year, the calendar will be more than just a bit of eye candy. Proceeds of the sale of the calendars will go to support homegrown US charities. The Australian Firefighters Calendar is teaming up with well-known US based organization the Greater Good Charities. Sales of this year’s calendar supports Greater Good Charities’ Rescue Rebuild program, which helps to renovate animal shelters, domestic violence shelters, and homeless shelters to help pets and the people who care for them.

For the first time in its 29-year history the calendar will be printed outside Australia for the US market. The calendars will be printed in Dallas, Texas and distributed for the US, Canadian, South American and Asian supporters.

David Rogers, Director of the Australian Firefighters Calendar says:

The US has been such a huge supporter of the Australian Firefighters Calendar over many years now. We are so happy to be in a position to begin donating to US based charities now and into the future. To be partnering with an organisation as well respected as Greater Good Charities is the opportunity we have been waiting for. It was really important to us that the product was printed in the US by an American company, employing American workers. For the Australian Firefighters it’s really exciting to be involved.

The 2022 Australian Firefighters Calendar will also be supporting: Native Animal Rescue; Wildcare Inc; Safe Haven Animal Rescue; Australian Seabird Rescue; Fauna Rescue of SA; Healing Hooves; Thrive to Survive; Kids With Cancer Foundation; Currumbin Wildlife Hospital.

Check out the Australian Firefighters Calendar and pick one up (or 10) for someone special–or yourself!

And follow the firefighters on Instagram and Facebook.