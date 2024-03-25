Butt Stuff – Have You Made the Move to a Bidet? Here’s Why You Should

Revolutionizing Hygiene and Comfort: A Review of the SmartBidet

If you’ve been traveling outside the US, staying at some of the better hotels in the US, staying at foreign owned lodging in the US, or even at some gay resorts, you would have seen the increase in numbers of bidets you have been running into and sitting on. Bidets have long been a bathroom staple in Europe and Asia and now they’re popping up even more in the United States. They vary from size, quality, options and functions, but there’s no doubt, the curiosity level is there for all of them. What is it like? Will I like it? Do I need one for my house? What options would I want? We had the opportunity to answer many of those questions over the past 6 months as we took a SmartBidet for a ride.

In the realm of personal hygiene, a SmartBidet not only enhances cleanliness but also provides comfort and convenience. Our model was the SB-2600 and has a heated seat, heated water, and built-in fan. It has settings to cleanse anyone at any time with modes like “posterior,” “feminine”, or “turbo wash” and with the on-demand hot water and temperature controlled washing and heat drying, yeah, it’s pretty impressive. Did I mention the seat heater? The unit replaced our current toilet seat and lid. We hooked up the water and plugged it into a wall outlet and were ready to go. The whole installation took about 10 minutes for me, they say 20 to 30 minutes, but I had already installed a more basic bidet for my neighbors last year.

Key Features of Our Bidet:

If I was going to install a bidet in my home, I wanted as many options as they offered. You can head over to the SmartBidet – Which One For Me page and see all of the options and sizes they offer. I think the only option I did not get that I may have wanted was the deodorizer, but I have matched, candles, and Febreze. Here are the three features that set my bidet apart from the generic ones out there.

Heated Seat: Say goodbye to the shock of sitting on a cold toilet seat during those chilly mornings. The heated seat ensures that every trip to the bathroom is warm and comfortable, providing a touch of indulgence to your daily routine. This is one of the best features, and that’s coming from me, living in Florida. My mother was recently down from Maine, she’s always cold, and she enjoyed the heated seat, too. That’s the only feature she used as she’s a little old fashioned and didn’t dare try out the other features. Heated Water: The SmartBidet’s heated water feature allows you to adjust the temperature to your liking, ensuring a soothing and gentle cleanse every time. This feature is especially beneficial for those with sensitive skin or those who prefer a warmer wash. You can of course adjust the temperature to your liking and don’t even need it heated at all if that is to your personal liking. The controls are very easy to use and personalize for each user. So if some like it hot… and others don’t, there’s no worries. Built-in Fan: After use, the SmartBidet’s built-in fan dries you off quickly and efficiently, eliminating the need for toilet paper and reducing waste. The gentle airflow leaves you feeling fresh and clean, enhancing your overall comfort and hygiene. I have not used just the fan and not also wiped yet. I am building up to it. I think it is more of a habit to feel the need to wipe before being all done.

The timers on the cleaning jets and the fan is a 2-minute cycle. You can cancel at any time. The water jets, yes, they clean, but TBH, they as well stimulate. Some of us are more inclined to anal stimulation so not only do you get clean for some gay adult activities, you’re also pregaming.

Above Image – Top left was the Miami Beach hotel bidet that would open up all the time even if I looked at it. Bottom left – Island House in Key West has put this basic bidet into all of their rooms to help promote the non-usage of wet wipes at this all-gay male clothing optional resort. Right – this was a very nice option that was in my room at a Japanese owned Hawaiian hotel, it’s the closest to the one I have in my home now, sans fan. SmartBidet has several models that compare very nicely to the ones I’ve experienced in my travels.

The option I knew I did not want was the automatic cover lift and I do not think that SmartBidet even offers that option which is good as the bidet in the Hawaiian hotel (owned by a Japanese firm) had that option and it became annoying. Every time you entered the bathroom or went to the shower, the lid would open up like it was Audrey II looking for food. I am sure I could have shut it off, but it became comical during my 4 night stay so I left it on.

Additional Benefits for Gay Men:

In addition to its numerous hygiene and comfort benefits, the SmartBidet offers unique advantages for gay men, particularly in terms of sexual health and pleasure. Here are some key benefits:

Enhanced Cleanliness: Maintaining good hygiene is essential for sexual health, and a bidet ensures a thorough and hygienic cleanse after each use, reducing the risk of infections and promoting overall sexual health. Anal Health: For gay men who engage in anal sex, a bidet provides an effective way to clean the anal area, reducing the risk of irritation, discomfort, and infections. The gentle wash also helps to soothe and refresh the skin, promoting better anal health. Preparation for Anal Play: Whether you’re preparing for anal sex or simply want to feel fresh and clean, a bidet offers a quick and convenient way to cleanse the anal area, ensuring a more comfortable and enjoyable experience.

The cleaning aspect is a great one. I have a couple of friends, they have to shower after every poo. That’s time consuming and a bigger usage of water than a bidet. And before and after sex. I mean a nice hot shower is relaxing, but a bidet can do the job as well.

Bidet over Wet Wipes?

A bidet is often seen as a luxury, something extra, but it’s actually a health betterment. If you’re still using wet wipes, there are many out there that are saying stop! Besides it being really bad and detrimental to the sewage system, may it be your own home one or your municipality’s, it’s bad for your bum. Howard Stern included a clip from Dr. Evan Goldstein on his show surrounding the daily duty. Dr. Evan Goldstein is a nationally renowned anal surgeon and the Founder and CEO of Bespoke Surgical, the leading private practice specializing in an elite standard of sexual health and wellness care in New York City. You can listen to the Howard Stern clip HERE. You’ll hear in the clip, he has a few ‘dos and don’ts” to cleaning yourself after your go to the bathroom, sharing below:

HERE ) Do NOT use a wet wipes on your butt! (more on this oh his Instagram

Invest in a bidet and pat your butt with toilet paper to dry.

If you’re wiping, stand up! The longer you’re sitting, the more irritation.

So is a bidet just what the doctor ordered? Sounds like it.

In The End:

In conclusion, a bidet is a game-changer in personal hygiene, offering a range of features that enhance comfort, cleanliness, and overall well-being. With its heated seat, heated water, and built-in fan, the SmartBidet we installed provides a luxurious and spa-like experience in the comfort of our own home. Additionally, its unique benefits for gay men make it a valuable investment for both hygiene and sexual health. Say goodbye to traditional toilet paper and embrace the future of personal hygiene with a bidet.

Butt Wait, There’s More!

I waited a good 6 months of bidet usage before I wrote this. I’ve been traveling, had house guests, and even family members visiting. It was fun receiving their thoughts on the bidet as well as just seeing how much I use the features. My neighbor came over to my house to use my bathroom while his house was getting cleaned and I was at work. He has the more basic bidet in his home. He texted me after that he wanted the one I have now.

After 6 months of ownership, I will be honest, I do not use all of the bidet features all of the time. I will often wipe as I did in pre-bidet times. When I use the water, I will use it for maybe 30 seconds, cutting it short of its full 2-minute cycle. I will use the fan maybe 1/3 of the time that I use the water feature. I do LOVE the heated seat, I will say that again. I have chosen to use the bidet for prep time before some fun and the other party did not notice a difference from the “traditional” pre-fun prep.

You can choose your own adventure when it comes to using the features on your bidet. I am not planning on removing mine any time soon and actually, after writing this, I know I will go back to using the water and fan more often and try to do less wiping. But I also know I will need to keep the toilet paper in the house for those that may be too shy or old fashioned to use a bidet.