Anderson Cooper Shares Touching Reason Why He's Raising His Son With His Ex

Unhinged 'Karen' Slaps Restaurant Employee On Mother's Day

'Schitt's Creek' Star Dustin Milligan Is Just As Hot In Drag As He Is Out Of It

'Rona Rave' Attendees Speak Out On 'Gay Cancel Culture'

Buzzfeed Oz Straight People Try to Guess Gay Slang

Zetta and Sohan of Buzzfeed Oz Try to Guess What “Kiki” Means (Photo Credit: Screenshot of video from Buzzfeed Oz YouTube Channel)

There is nothing more amusing sometimes than straight people trying to grasp aspects of the LGBTQ community. 

This is especially true when watching the straight people of Buzzfeed Oz guess what various items are. Watch as Buzzfeed Oz employees Tom, Michael, Zeta, and Sohan try to figure out what each item is. 

In another video, the straights from Buzzfeed Oz try to guess what certain gay slang words mean.

One of the examples from the video is the word “kiki.” The Buzzfeed straights automatically associate this word with the chorus from Drake’s hit, “In My Feelings.”  While there are things they get right, it is not many. 

Where there any slang words you didn’t know? Tell us in the comments.

Source: Buzzfeed Oz YouTube Channel

 