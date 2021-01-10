CA Woman Pleads Guilty To Bomb Threats Against Gay-Friendly School

One California woman is dealing with the consequences of her dangerous homophobic acts.

According to the New York Post, 36-year-old Sonia Tabizada left two threatening voicemails with the Georgetown Visitation Preparatory School in Washington, DC in May 2019. Federal prosecutors say she did so after learning that the school would be supporting same-sex weddings by including them in their alumni announcements magazine.

The Washington Post reports that these phone calls included threats to blow up the Catholic school for girls and commit “terrorism.” She also threatened to kill students if the magazine didn’t remove “gay motherf***ers.”

“The defendant made violent threats against high school students, religious leaders, and school officials based solely on her disagreement with a private school’s application of religious doctrine,” Eric Drieband, assistant attorney general for the Civil Rights Division, said in a statement.

Tabizada is currently in jail and faces a January 21 detention review hearing before U.S. District Judge Carl J. Nichols. Despite pleading not guilty to federal charges of obstructing religious exercise by threat and transmitting bomb threats in interstate commerce, Tabizada, and her appointed defense attorney Carmen D. Hernandez, has pleaded guilty to a federal hate crime of obstructing the free exercise of religious beliefs.

If convicted on March 23, Tabizada could face up to 20 years in prison and up to a $250,000 fine.

Source: New York Post, Washington Post, NY Daily News,