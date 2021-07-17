Is Caitlyn Jenner Making A Campaign Reality Show?

Just when you thought it couldn’t get worse, it looks like Caitlyn Jenner might turn her bombing gubernatorial campaign into a reality show.

According to Politico, Caitlyn Jenner, who is currently running for governor of California, is recording the campaign. While documenting a campaign is nothing new, Hilary Clinton and Mitt Romney did the same, its Jenner and not the campaign organization itself that’s paying for the filming. In terms of political/campaign ethics, Jenner’s direct influence is putting the production in a questionable area.

That said, what’s important is what will be done with these recordings. While Clinton and Romney used their footage to release documentaries, Jenner and her campaign team are currently unsure how they’ll use their footage. Some ideas have been for a documentary, but a new reality show has also been mentioned. The jokes just write themselves.

In order to get ahead of the story, however, Jenner’s campaign team assured that no television show deal has been made… yet.

“Right now, we’re focused on winning and I haven’t thought about what to do with it, but [the campaign is] something that needs to be documented.” A spokesperson told Politico, “there are cameras filming Caitlyn at certain big political events like CPAC. There is no deal for any television show or documentary.”

We hope that this campaign doesn’t turn out to be some backdoor pilot for a new reality show. If so, Caitlyn Jenner might as well have appeared in the The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She was in talks to join the show in a recurring capacity. And at this point, we would have preferred that over what she’s doing right now.

It doesn’t help that Caitlyn Jenner’s chances of actually winning the California Governor’s seat are looking more slim by the day. When we first shared the news that Jenner was considering the campaign, we wondered who would support her. After all, Jenner alienated LGBTQ people by supporting anti-trans rhetoric and policies. Yet, she’s also disliked by major conservative players within the Republican party. Plus, she recently received controversy for allegedly leaving the campaign trail to record for Celebrity Big Brother in Australia, according to Vanity Fair.

As such, who is actually going to vote for Caitlyn Jenner? Her reality show fans? Because at this point, that seems to be the only people Jenner’s catering to.

Source: Politico, Vanity Fair,