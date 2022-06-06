Cake Cake Cake Cake Cake – David, Please!

Do you want a mouthful of David Beckham‘s cake? Unfortunately, I’m talking about a sponge cake that the soccer legend baked over the weekend. Cue the sounds of letdown.

Beckham, age 47, posted a flirty snap to Instagram while simultaneously celebrating The Queen of England’s Platinum Jubilee. The former Manchester United, Real Madrid and LA Galaxy star shared a story on Instagram – featured below – holding up his masterpiece and asking his wife, Victoria “Posh Spice” Beckham if she fancied a piece.

Lucky. Fucking. Lady. Peep the snap below.

David and Victoria Beckham have been married since 1999 and share four children.

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee is a celebration that marks the royal’s 70 years of service to England. And not for covertly murdering Princess Diana. (Wait. What?) Beckham was always a fan of The Royal Family and even received an Order of the British Empire in 2003.

Beckham also shared a post online filled with gratitude for The Queen and also submitted a video message that was beamed into her home (castle?). According to Mirror, it said:

“For 70 years, you have worked so incredibly hard, not just for the people of this country but also for the whole commonwealth. Thank you, ma’am, for your dedication, your service and for everything that you represent. Our country owes you so much.”

Sources: Daily Record, Mirror