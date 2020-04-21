California Reporter Mistakenly Records Husband In Shower

Here’s a funny and awkward one for you. California residents got a big surprise recently after tuning into the news and getting an eyeful.

According to Daily Mail, tv reporter Melinda Meza of Sacramento’s KCRA3 got herself in a sticky situation after recording a segment remotely. While Meza, who acts as the bureau chief for Joaquin County, was recording herself doing a segment about hair maintenance during the pandemic, she accidentally recorded her husband, Mike de Lambert, in the shower!

The couple have been married since 2004, but we doubt they’ve ever had to deal with a mishap like this one. After the moment was broadcast to Sacramento residents, a screenshot of the scene was shared online (as you would expect). Twitter users then gathered to laugh and joke about the situation.

“Omg please let that not be her husband,” wrote one Twitter user.

“Damn why she wanna work when she’s got all that at home?” joked another user.

One other Twitter user noted how it appears that the husband tried to hide in the video, which you can watch here. But it appears his efforts were futile.

Neither Melinda nor her husband Mike have commented on the recorded and broadcasted moment.

