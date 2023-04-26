‘Call Me Kat’ Actor Cheyenne Jackson Reveals His Status on Sobriety

Cheyenne Jackson recently posted an update video on Instagram, revealing his status on sobriety in the hopes of helping someone who is in a similar situation as him.

On Monday, the 47-year-old actor and singer shared an emotional message, writing:

Advertisement

“VULNERABLE is what I’m feeling today. After nearly a decade of sobriety I fell off the wagon. I’ve been carrying a lot of shame. Scared to share it. But I know it can help someone so here I go. I didn’t want to disappoint anyone who has looked up to me as a sober person so I’ve been just burying it away. I took my eye off the ball. I stopped doing what I needed to do to keep myself on the path of my personal integrity.”

“I could blame it on Covid. I could blame it on the state of the world. Mass shootings. A nation divided. The death of my co-star. But the truth is, I thought I had it all handled. I thought “I got this.” But I don’t. I am a work in progress. Always,” he continued.

Jackson proceeded on thanking his “support system,” expressing:

Advertisement

“Thank you to @jamieleecurtis and so many others who have been there for me. It means everything to me. If you are out there struggling, you are not alone and there is a solution. I love you. And I love myself today and that feels really good to say. #progressnotperfection”

His husband Jason Landau commented on his emotional sobriety post, writing:

“@mrcheyennejackson your power, your truth and your willingness is why I fell in love with you. Today I love you even more.”

The ‘Call Me Kat’ actor has been receiving a lot support from friends and fans since he posted his sobriety update, and he shared a video on Instagram, thanking them for their outpouring positivity.

Advertisement

You can watch Jackson’s video here:

Source: tvline.com