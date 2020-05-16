Calvin Klein Launches New Campaign Right in Time For Pride Month

Pride month is almost here and to celebrate Calvin Klein is rolling out its new campaign, #PROUDINMYCALVINS by honoring “self-expression and the full spectrum of LGBTQ+ identity.” Shot and directed by Ryan McGinley, Calvin Klein selected nine diverse individuals from the LGBTQ+ community: Tommy Dorfman, Chella Man, MaryV, Pabllo Vittar, Jari Jones, Mina Gerges, Gia Woods, Reece King, and Ama Elsesser.

In a statement on Facebook, Calvin Klein explained, “It is more important than ever that we stand together with our communities around the world impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. We are proud to support and celebrate our LGBTQ+ family at this time – and always.”

Check out the sexy pictures below as well as the promotional video for the #PROUDINMYCALVINS campaign.

What do you think of Calvin Klein’s new sexy campaign? Tell us in the comments.

Source: Calvin Klein Official Facebook Page, Calvin Klein Official YouTube Channel