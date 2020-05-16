HOT

Calvin Klein Launches New Campaign Right in Time For Pride Month

Tommy Dorfman for Calvin Klein’s #PROUDINMYCALVINS campaign (Photo Credit: Ryan McGinley via Calvin Klein)

Pride month is almost here and to celebrate Calvin Klein is rolling out its new campaign, #PROUDINMYCALVINS by honoring “self-expression and the full spectrum of LGBTQ+ identity.”  Shot and directed by Ryan McGinley, Calvin Klein selected nine diverse individuals from the LGBTQ+ community:  Tommy Dorfman, Chella Man, MaryV, Pabllo Vittar, Jari Jones, Mina Gerges, Gia Woods, Reece King, and Ama Elsesser

 

In a statement on Facebook, Calvin Klein explained, “It is more important than ever that we stand together with our communities around the world impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. We are proud to support and celebrate our LGBTQ+ family at this time – and always.”

 

Check out the sexy pictures below as well as the promotional video for the #PROUDINMYCALVINS campaign.

I used to hate being photographed as a kid. The body that appeared was not the one I connected with. Since then, I have discovered the resources to realize: I have struggled intensely with gender dysphoria for most of my life. Starting testosterone and getting top surgery has alleviated a great amount of pain and disconnection. However, it is imperative to note: not all trans individuals care to medically transition. I have also noted the way one presents themselves is completely separate from their gender identity. I identify genderqueer and am most comfortable presenting stereotypically masculine. Today, I can confidently step in front of the instrument I spent years avoiding. This body is mine. #PROUDINMYCALVINS @calvinklein ps: thank you, @ryanmcginleystudios, for cementing my growth with care throughout these past years

Tommy Dorfman for Calvin Klein’s #PROUDINMYCALVINS campaign (Photo Credit: Ryan McGinley via Calvin Klein)

Reece King for Calvin Klein’s #PROUDINMYCALVINS campaign (Photo Credit: Ryan McGinley via Calvin Klein)

 

What do you think of Calvin Klein’s new sexy campaign? Tell us in the comments.

 

 

Source: Calvin Klein Official Facebook Page, Calvin Klein Official YouTube Channel

 

 

 