Calvin Klein Launches New Campaign Right in Time For Pride Month

Pride month is almost here and to celebrate Calvin Klein is rolling out its new campaign, #PROUDINMYCALVINS by honoring “self-expression and the full spectrum of LGBTQ+ identity.” Shot and directed by Ryan McGinley, Calvin Klein selected nine diverse individuals from the LGBTQ+ community: Tommy Dorfman, Chella Man, MaryV, Pabllo Vittar, Jari Jones, Mina Gerges, Gia Woods, Reece King, and Ama Elsesser.
In a statement on Facebook, Calvin Klein explained, “It is more important than ever that we stand together with our communities around the world impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. We are proud to support and celebrate our LGBTQ+ family at this time – and always.”
I used to hate being photographed as a kid. The body that appeared was not the one I connected with. Since then, I have discovered the resources to realize: I have struggled intensely with gender dysphoria for most of my life. Starting testosterone and getting top surgery has alleviated a great amount of pain and disconnection. However, it is imperative to note: not all trans individuals care to medically transition. I have also noted the way one presents themselves is completely separate from their gender identity. I identify genderqueer and am most comfortable presenting stereotypically masculine. Today, I can confidently step in front of the instrument I spent years avoiding. This body is mine. #PROUDINMYCALVINS @calvinklein ps: thank you, @ryanmcginleystudios, for cementing my growth with care throughout these past years
“#Pride started for me when I decided to rebel against everything I was wrongly taught about myself.” – Jari Jones . . So excited to share with my community and the world the Calvin Klein Pride Campaign 2020 shot by the incomparable @ryanmcginleystudios , in support of @outrightintl !! Donation Link in IG Story !!! #proudinmycalvins @calvinklein . . . . #calvinklein #blacktranslivesmatter #transisbeautiful #queer #celebratemysize #actress #honormycurves #pride🌈 #bodydiversity #effyourbeautystandards #curvygirl #curvemodel #influencer #visiblyplussize #plussize #plusmodel #influencer #plussizemodel #bodypositive #swimwear #campaign #newyork #melanin #model #ad #sponsored
Calvin Klein Pride 2020 campaign @calvinklein #proudinmycalvins check my story for donation support @outrightintl LGBTQ+ equality & the launch of their COVID-19 global emergency fund. photography/director @ryanmcginleystudios mua/hair @jawaraw @mirnajose nails @naominailsnyc
