Cam & Mitch Never Got Their Own Spin Off -Find Out Why

As the sun set on the groundbreaking ABC comedy Modern Family in April of 2020, the couple that redefined “family” for homes all over America were pivoting to a new life entirely. Mitchell (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) and Cam (Eric Stonestreet) along with daughter Lily (Aubrey Anderson-Emmons) and new addition Rexford were planning to head to Missouri for a coaching opportunity for Cam. While this opened up a brand new environment, a possible brand new set of supporting characters, and maybe even a new show entirely, Jesse Tyler Ferguson recently revealed exactly why the spin off that wasn’t is not going to be hitting television screens anytime soon.

During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, host Andy Cohen referenced the finale of Modern Family, and the possible option of a new story being told for Mitchell & Cam in their new Midwestern home. Tyler Ferguson confessed that while “there were discussions” to bring the spin-off to the screen, “the network decided against it”, acknowledging “That’s the first time I’ve ever said that,” Tyler Ferguson went on to say that he thought that “they were just wondering if this was the right family to still tell that story. We had been on for 11 years, I think they were ready to move in a different direction”.

As he currently is starring in the Broadway play Take Me Out, Tyler Ferguson is also responding to the nude leak of co-star Jesse Williams during a production where phones are locked away and no photo/video policies are strictly enforced by Second Stage Theater. Not only did Second Stage Theater send out an extensive tweet of their own condemning the leak, but Tyler Ferguson retweeted it and offered his own views, saying in part “I’m appalled by the disrespect shown to the actors of our company whose vulnerability on stage ever night is crucial to Take Me Out'”, going on to say “Anyone who applauds or trivializes this behavior has no place in the theater which has always been a safe space for artists & audience members.”

