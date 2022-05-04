Cameron Diaz Looks Gorgeous 24 Years Later Recreating Hair Gel Scene

Hollywood superstar Cameron Diaz once again cemented her status as the fun, funny, girl next door, who just happens to be a bombshell when she posted a throwback story on her Instagram. The Charlie’s Angel star paid homage to the infamous hair gel scene in the 1998 comedy classic There’s Something About Mary.

The blockbuster movie from the Farrelly Brothers tells the story of a man (Ben Stiller) who gets another chance to meet up with his dream girl from high school, even though his date with her back then was a complete disaster. As previously reported by People magazine,

“Diaz, 49, answers the door after the doorbell rings while she is reminiscing about the movie. While she appears surprised about the awkward moment at first, she soon joins in on the fun and dons Mary’s signature red dress and hairstyle to match Skinner as they toast with Avaline.”

The In Her Shoes actress donned the exact same outfit as her character in the movie, even going so far as to drink the exact same wine, Avaline. Diaz had some help recreating the moment with comedian Benito Skinner who showed up for dinner with Diaz with said wine.

As the Vanilla Sky actress approaches fifty she looks just as stunning as she did in her breakthrough role in My Best Friend’s Wedding alongside Julia Roberts and Rupert Everett. Diaz is married to Good Charlotte front man Benji Madden. She has taken a step back from acting to raise their daughter.

She will soon be seen on the new season of Rupaul’s Drag Race All Stars as a guest judge. In an upcoming Entertainment Weekly story the queens teased that Diaz was a “superfan who knew everything.”

