Can the ‘Rocketman’ go from Elton John to Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine?

The X-Men are on their way to the Marvel Cinematic universe, but the hunt for the new Wolverine still continues.

Hugh Jackman has always been open about 2017’s Logan being his last appearance as Wolverine. And with the beloved mutant needing a new actor in the saddle, fans are making speculations about suitable replacements. Taron Egerton, best known for his work in ‘Rocketman’ and ‘Kingsman’, is being hotly tipped as Jackman’s potential successor.

While we don’t have a definitive answer as to who Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine replacement would be as of yet, here are some stunning fan-made art that would, in the meantime, allow us to envision the future of MCU.

Artists mizuriau and bosslogic show the world what a Taron Egerton version of Wolverine would look like:

Hugh Jackman has always been apprehensive about putting on both the yellow-and-blue and orange-and-brown spandex, so we’ve never seen him in costume even at the end of his lengthy run as the iconic mutant. Jackman thinks he’s too tall for the costume, but director James Mangold has a different take.

On a Logan press tour back in 2017, when Mangold was asked why he never put Jackman in a costume, he says Logan is the least narcissistic of the superheroes, so it just doesn’t feel quite right. He shares:

“Who puts a special branded outfit on when they do good deeds? And why? The only reason you do it is so you can have some sort of trademarked claim and get credit for what you did. Nothing seems less Wolverine-like than the desire to put on a trademarked outfit , particularly canary yellow, and kind of prance about doing good deeds and have people go, ‘Oh my God! It’s The Wolverine!’”

Seeing Taron in the yellow costume is such a refreshing take. Plus, it’s one way to distance himself from Jackman’s memorable performance.

But we’ve all seen Taron and what he can do—not to mention the pretty wild outfits he’s rocked as Elton John in ‘Rocketman’, so we’re pretty sure he’ll be a strong contender for the role and he’ll rock the classic canary yellow costume.

We’d like to say Taron’s got our stamp of approval. What do you think?