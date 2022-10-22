Can Traveling With Your Loved One Rekindle Your Relationship?

Are vacations right for you? What about for your relationship? Is it a stress-inducer or is it just what the love doctor ordered. Do you plan a vacation together ti possibly fix things or do you dream of a vacation away from your significant other?

Talker.news asks the question, “Can Going On A Trip Save A Relationship?”

Forty-two percent of Americans have fallen back in love with a partner after going on vacation together, according to new research.

A survey of 2,000 adults looked at the magic of vacationing – especially with others – and found that three-quarters of respondents said vacations are great for those looking to keep the spark alive in their relationship (77%).

Overall, vacations are a joyous time, making the average person feel 65% happier, with more than half sharing that their world feels bigger after coming back (58%).

Most respondents agree that traveling is always more fun with a buddy (78%) – so much so that the same percentage would postpone their vacation if their loved one(s) weren’t able to make it.

Results showed that people usually go on vacation with family (45%) or their partner (37%), and even noted that there are the most perks when traveling with just their partner or a small group (37%, each).

Conducted by OnePoll for BeachBound, the survey found that three in four said that just spending time on vacation with their loved one(s) makes them feel refreshed (76%), and 79% said traveling with someone is one of the best ways to strengthen your bond.

In fact, 64% of people said they’ve learned the most about some of their loved ones while on vacation, including their family members (50%), partner (42%) or friends (37%).

Most Americans “always” or “often” try to eat every meal together when traveling with others (81%) to keep the bond alive, along with sightseeing (45%) or relaxing (41%) together.

Two-thirds of respondents said when on vacation with others, they’d try to take as many photos of everyone as possible to commemorate the trip, looking back at these pictures an average of five times throughout the year.

“From relaxing on the beach to curated resort experiences, families, friends or couples are bound to return from vacation with memories that will last a lifetime,” said Dana Studebaker, vice president of marketing of consumer brands at Apple Leisure Group.

Vacations are also a time for stepping out of your comfort zone or bettering yourself, with 61% revealing they’re more likely to be adventurous with others on vacation than by themselves.

Similarly, seven in 10 people shared that they feel more in touch with themselves when returning from a trip than before, and a third of Americans have even had an epiphany about some aspect of their life when on vacation (33%).

“With couples seeking opportunities to reconnect, a romantic getaway and escape from daily life can help couples rediscover themselves. By choosing a luxury all-inclusive resort, the only thing couples should have to worry about is deciding between the beach or the pool,” said Erica Doyne, senior vice president, marketing and communications for AMResorts®.

So, does this bode well for your next vacation? Do you need to plan a vacation to rekindle what you currently have? Do you find yourself more adventurous when on vacation?