‘Canada vs The World’ Brings Global Fan Favorites Back To The Runway

We’re relishing in what many are calling are calling one of the best seasons of All Stars ever (RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 7) as eight former winners battle it out for the crown, and Blu Hydrangea was just crowned the winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK vs The World, where queens from global franchises all over competed, and now it’s Canada’s turn to act as the host nation. Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs. The World is poised to premiere later this year on WOW Presents Plus.

While the list of gag-worthy queens competing to become ‘Queen of the Mother-Pucking World’ is poised to be announced at a later time, expect seasoned queens and fan favorites to be part of the lineup. The judges panel was however, just announced, and includes Canada’s Drag Race mainstays Brooke Lynn Hytes, Brad Goreski, and Traci Melchor.

After two full seasons (with a third announced), Canada’s Drag Race has proven to be the perfect Northern sister to the United States version of RuPaul’s Drag Race. Not only has Canada’s Drag Race crowned two stunning winners (Season 1’s Priyanka and Season 2’s Icesis Couture) but it has also launched a legion of Drag Race superstars in their own right. Queens like Jimbo, Lemon and Kendall Gender have become superstars in their own right, with Jimbo & Lemon already elevating their global drag presence by competing on the inaugural season of UK vs. The World.

