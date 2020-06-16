‘Canada’s Drag Race’ Dropped Its First Trailer

Canada’s Drag Race is just two weeks away, and that means it’s time to check out the first trailer.

Yet another Drag Race adaption is about to appear on tv and computer screens. After the USA’s, Thailand’s, and the UK’s versions became successes, Canada has come to play. The show’s debut season has released its first full trailer, introduced its guest judges, and shared in-studio looks of its talented queens. The names of which include: Anastarzia Anaquway, Boa, Ilona Verley, Jimbo, Juice Boxx, Kiara, Kyne, Lemon, Priyanka, Rita Baga, Scarlett Bobo, and Tynomi Banks.

“After many years of dreaming, it’s official,” RuPaul proclaims in the trailer, which you can watch below. “We’re looking for Canada’s First Drag Superstar. Oooooh Canada, start your engines.”

But the queens aren’t the only ones shining in the video. The trailer also spotlighted some of the guest judges such as BIDDELL (Project Runway Canada), Michelle Visage (RuPaul’s Drag Race), Deborah Cox (Grammy®-nominated recording artist), Amanda Brugel (The Handmaid’s Tale), Elisha Cuthbert (The Ranch), Tom Green (The Tom Green Show), Jade Hassoune (Shadowhunters), Traci Melchor (Senior Correspondent for ETALK), Mary Walsh (This Hour), and singer/songwriter Allie X.

Though, there’s also the mainstay judging panel to enjoy as well. That group includes Brooke Lynn Hytes, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman, and Stacey McKenzie. And, of course, we also got a look at the Canadian Pit Crew too!

If this trailer has left you excited for more, you can check it out in just two weeks! On July 2, Canada’s Drag Race will debut on Canada’s Crave and US fans can watch on Wow Presents Plus. Meanwhile, the UK will have to wait until July 3 to see the show on BBC Three.