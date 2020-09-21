Canadian Actor Francois Arnaud Came Out For Bi Visibility Week

In honor of Bisexual Awareness Week, which is September 16 through September 23, François Arnaud came out publicly as bisexual.

François Arnaud is a Canadian actor who’s most known for his role as Cesare Borgia in Showtime’s period drama series The Borgias. That said, he’s also appeared in other shows like NBC’s Midnight, Texas and Blindspot, Lifetime’s UnREAL, and a guest role on the Emmy-winning Schitt’s Creek series. But now, Arnaud is being celebrated for coming out as bisexual in order to fight bi-erasure and other bisexuality-related stigma.

Arnaud shared this announcement through a series of text messages on his Instagram Stories. In those posts, the actor said:

“Last week, I was chatting with work friends, and as I bought up a trip I’d taken with an ex-girlfriend, I asked myself — for the ten-thousandth time — how to tell such a story without making it seem like that was the whole story of me.”

He then wrote, “I’m sure many bisexual guys feel the same and end up doing as I did: letting other people’s assumptions of straightness stand uncorrected.

Arnaud then noted how it may seem easier to not discuss bisexuality because it’s “really fucking scary to give up your privilege.”

“But here’s the thing. Silence has the perverse effect of perpetuating those stereotypes, making bi guys invisible, and leading people to doubt that we even exist. No wonder it’s still a chore to acknowledge bisexuality without getting into lengthy explanations,” he added. “So yes, labels are frustrating and words, imperfect. But I’ve always considered myself bisexual. Not confused or trying to look edgy. Not disloyal. Not ashamed. Not invisible.”

Thank you to Francois Arnaud for sharing your truth and for creating another face and name to the growing list of bisexual representation.

Happy Bi Visibility Week and happy Celebrate Bisexuality Day this coming September 23.