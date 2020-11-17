HOT

Candace Owens and Ben Shapiro Try to Belittle Harry Styles For Vogue Photoshoot

Harry Styles in a tuxedo jacket and dress designed by Gucci designer and friend, Alessandro Michele (Photo Credit: Tyler Mitchell via Vogue)

You would think people would think twice before coming for Harry Styles on Twitter considering how fiercely and passionately Styles’ fans defend the 26-year-old singer/songwriter.  Apparently, right-wing commentator Candace Owens did not get that memo when she tweeted about Styles’ Vogue photoshoot on Saturday, November 14.

Photographed by Tyler Mitchell, Styles’ is featured on the cover of Vogue’s December issue wearing a tuxedo jacket and a dress made especially for him by Gucci designer and friend Alessandro Michele.

(Photo Credit: Tyler Mitchell via Vogue)

Triggered by the singer wearing a dress, Owens took to Twitter to voice the standard toxic masculinity nonsense.

It doesn’t take a psychic to predict what resulted from Owens’ tweet. Predictably, there were those who agreed with Owens.

Then there were fans of Styles who came out full force to ruthlessly roast Owens for her critique on the singer’s fashion choices. Some called out Owens for her own wardrobe.

Some pointed to cultural examples of men in skirts and dresses.

Some drove home the point of toxic masculinity.

Then there were those who pointed to Styles’ own qualities.

After trending on Twitter on Monday, November 16, Owens, even more triggered, went further down the alt-right rabbit hole by stating that toxic masculinity doesn’t exist.

Once again, there were people who sided with the conservative pundit while disproving her point.

Then, of course, Ben Shapiro chimed in with his own version of a TED Talk on masculinity and femininity.

 

Yet, Styles’ fans countered with more examples of men in feminine clothing.

 

And praise for Styles himself.

 

Sources: Candace Owens Official Twitter Page, Vogue, Ben Shapiro Official Twitter Page,

 

 

 

