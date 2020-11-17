Candace Owens and Ben Shapiro Try to Belittle Harry Styles For Vogue Photoshoot

You would think people would think twice before coming for Harry Styles on Twitter considering how fiercely and passionately Styles’ fans defend the 26-year-old singer/songwriter. Apparently, right-wing commentator Candace Owens did not get that memo when she tweeted about Styles’ Vogue photoshoot on Saturday, November 14.

Photographed by Tyler Mitchell, Styles’ is featured on the cover of Vogue’s December issue wearing a tuxedo jacket and a dress made especially for him by Gucci designer and friend Alessandro Michele.

Triggered by the singer wearing a dress, Owens took to Twitter to voice the standard toxic masculinity nonsense.

There is no society that can survive without strong men. The East knows this. In the west, the steady feminization of our men at the same time that Marxism is being taught to our children is not a coincidence.

It is an outright attack. Bring back manly men. https://t.co/sY4IJF7VkK — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) November 14, 2020

It doesn’t take a psychic to predict what resulted from Owens’ tweet. Predictably, there were those who agreed with Owens.

Then there were fans of Styles who came out full force to ruthlessly roast Owens for her critique on the singer’s fashion choices. Some called out Owens for her own wardrobe.

Some pointed to cultural examples of men in skirts and dresses.

Some drove home the point of toxic masculinity.

Then there were those who pointed to Styles’ own qualities.

After trending on Twitter on Monday, November 16, Owens, even more triggered, went further down the alt-right rabbit hole by stating that toxic masculinity doesn’t exist.

Since I’m trending I’d like to clarify what I meant when I said “bring back manly men”. I meant: Bring back manly men. Terms like “toxic masculinity”, were created by toxic females. Real women don’t do fake feminism. Sorry I’m not sorry. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) November 16, 2020

Once again, there were people who sided with the conservative pundit while disproving her point.

Then, of course, Ben Shapiro chimed in with his own version of a TED Talk on masculinity and femininity.

Masculinity and femininity exist. Outward indicators of masculinity and femininity exist in nearly every human culture. Boys are taught to be more masculine in virtually every human culture because the role of men is not always the same as the role of women. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 16, 2020

The Left knows this; they openly say that gender is both important and socially constructed (which is why they tell you that a man can be a woman, e.g., despite no biological underpinning). — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 16, 2020

This holds true whether men wear kilts and women wear the earasaid, or whether men wear pants and women wear dresses (the argument that men in Scotland wear kilts, so men in America wearing dresses isn't feminine is particularly stupid). — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 16, 2020

Left: "Hey, look how important and magical it is that Harry Styles is wearing a dress! He's subversively undermining masculinity!"

Right: "Yes, men wearing dresses does undermine masculinity, and that's bad."

Left: "HOW DARE YOU SAY MEN WEARING DRESSES UNDERMINES MASCULINITY?!" — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 16, 2020

Yet, Styles’ fans countered with more examples of men in feminine clothing.

I really don’t know why some people are getting worked up about this Harry Styles fellow. This is from 1971. Masculinity survived!#HarryStyles #harrystylesvogue pic.twitter.com/rSTxBxXwpm — Did you say "Dance"? (@didYouSayDance) November 17, 2020

Candace Owens fears that our society won’t survive without “strong men” due to Harry Styles wearing a dress. Yet Elton, Freddie, David, and Prince exhibiting several “feminine” fashion pieces for decades has not contributed to a demise of the western society. Wear what you want. pic.twitter.com/hKgIrmUAjO — 🤍🤍🤍 (@magic_POV) November 16, 2020

FFS, are they seriously getting apoplectic over a musician wearing a dress in 2020? #HarryStyles #Vogue pic.twitter.com/hdlUWgYzUp — 𝒟𝑜𝓃𝓏𝒾 (@TwentyHouse) November 17, 2020

And praise for Styles himself.

I’m Harry Styles. I’m Harry styles

I’m 16. I’m 26

I work in a bakery. The first ever

Solo male cover

In American

vogue history pic.twitter.com/BFivavCfRg — ×͜×𝐾𝑎𝑟𝑒𝑛 (@byykaren) November 17, 2020

I can’t believe I even have to say this but can we leave Harry Styles alone please???? He’s literally perfect. Thank you. Goodnight. — Emily Agard (@emilyagard) November 17, 2020

From a sixteen year old boy who was afraid to wear the color pink without being called gay to a feminine gender neutral King. Growth of Harry Styles. pic.twitter.com/tXqMiSk3iK — 𝔠𝔥𝔦𝔥𝔦𝔯𝔬 (@Scannellxx) November 17, 2020

Sources: Candace Owens Official Twitter Page, Vogue, Ben Shapiro Official Twitter Page,