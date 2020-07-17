Candidate Who Justifies Rape, Calls Gay Men Biologically-Insane, And AIDS The Gay Plague, Loses Bid For Senate

On Tuesday night, Republican Incumbent Senator Kim Rosen received 51 percent of votes winning her party’s nod over fourth-term Representative Larry Lockman. It was only a 78-vote margin, according to preliminary results reported to the Bangor Daily News by Wednesday morning. Rosen has a long history in Maine politics as she has served three terms in the Maine Senate and four in the House.

I’ve known of Larry Lockman since I was a high school student back in the 1990s. Yes, that long ago. He was vile then and is still vile now. We would “discuss” education issues via the Penobscot Times Letters to the Editor section. Back and forth we would go regarding how homosexuality was not right for society. Yes, I was junior in high school arguing in the local paper with a man that had children my age. I felt sorry for his children, especially if he had a daughter (you’ll see why). In one of his letter submissions, he once equated that accepting homosexuality was like society saying it’s okay to have people going to McDonald’s and putting cheeseburgers in their ears… or something like that. It was about 30 years ago, but he’s still not one of my favorite people.

Oh yes, if I was his daughter or any woman in his family … Allegedly, he shared his thoughts on rape and abortion and someone included it in a very popular pic shared among Mainers.

“If a woman has [the right to an abortion], why shouldn’t a man be free to use his superior strength to force himself on a woman? At least the rapist’s pursuit of sexual freedom doesn’t [in most cases] result in anyone’s death”

Did he say that? I guess we should say he allegedly did. So, if a man found Lockman sexually attractive and wanted to rape him and use his superior strength to pursue sexual freedom with no regard to politician’s wishes, Lockman would have no case against the man as Lockman supports such actions. Sexual Freedom! These people just do not think before they talk.

Oh wait, if a gay man did that, then the most likely sexually frustrated, possibly closeted, and overly insecure Little Larry Lockman may in turn sue him for attempting to spread the plague. This misguided individual put his neanderthal thoughts together in 1986 to write The AIDS Epidemic: A Citizens’ Guide to Protecting Your Family and Community from the Gay Plague.

Thank you non-white Jesus for it being out of stock in most places. but you can still find it in libraries across ‘Merica and is still listed on Amazon as a product. Hello Amazon, let’s get rid of crap that calls AIDS a Gay Plague.

Yes, back in 1986, that is what many uneducated and even educated people called it and a publisher by the name of Vic(tor) Lockman thought it was worth publishing. No, that wasn’t a typo. Lockman published Lockman’s book. Reminds me of daddy trump giving 45 his start-up money.

Using the Gay Plague phrase in 1986 … does that make him a bad person? Does it make Amazon a bad company for still listing such books? Well, let’s not just judge him for the rape comments, the cheeseburgers, and the hand-out publication of his Gay Plague book by a relative. Let’s go over to the semi-factual, but always in the ballpark Wikipedia and see what it has to say about Lockman. About his controversies, the site lists:

Controversial Stances and Comments

Yeah, he’s a little off base on most everything … and he lost only by a 78-vote margin, let that sink in. How can this man lose just by 78 votes! Then there’s Baby Trump, the nickname that former Maine Governor Paul LePage earned so easily by being the ignorant man that he is to the core. Baby Trump gave Lockhart his support and, well, that should speak volumes.

But for this campaign, Lockart seemed to run on some good topics, right? Is that why he only lost by 78 votes? His platform involved fiscal conservatism, taking care of the elderly, and of course blaming immigrants for everything. In his and Baby Trump’s eyes, immigrants are ruining Maine, a state that since 1980 has grown by 100,000 people – that’s in 40 years time from 1.2 to 1.3 million. Maine is also the whitest state in most polls and fact checks (title oscillates between Maine and Vermont usually) and is the oldest state in most polls as citizens desire to leave Maine when they reach college age and then many return to retire. We didn’t touch on all of his policies and bills that scream White Supremacy, but I think we’ve gone into enough alleged poor life choices by Little Larry Lockman. But then there’s this:

But that’s all mainly my opinion, right? alleged this? possibly that? Just all Liberal Homosexual blah blah blah, and don’t forget, I’m biologically-insane.

[Lockman] launched his bid to unseat Rosen last year at a news conference alongside LePage. The arch-conservative agitator made headlines in 2018 over comments accusing Democrats of a “war on whites.” In letters to Maine newspapers from the 1980s and 1990s, he wondered why rape should be illegal if abortion is not and blamed the AIDS epidemic on liberals. – BangorDailyNews.com

The losses by Lockman [and others] show the limits of LePage’s support when matched against candidates with legislative experience and deep ties to their regions. The former governor, who recently moved back to Maine from Florida, has heavily indicated he may run again in 2022. – BangorDailyNews.com

I’m sorry Mainers. Congrats on squashing out self-centered Lockhart, but to put up with Baby Trump LePage for another governorship or whatever he tries to do, good luck!

And Little Larry Lockhart, I still hate you after 30 years. Hate is a strong word, yes, and I just used it. Go eat a cheeseburger.

This is my opinion and may not be the same opinion as those of fellow writers or of Instinct Magazine.

Source: BangorDailyNews.com , Wikipedia.