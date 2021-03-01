Can’t Spell The Golden Globes Without LGBT. Recap Of Our Winners

We all knew it was going to be interesting watching the Golden Globes this year because of the pandemic. I had not watched any award shows during COVID, but Amy and Tina, come on, you had to watch. The show was going to be quite different, having nominees and presenters present in NYC and LA, but as well turning those cameras on in their living rooms located all over the world.
Yep, so I’m ready to look at how these stars really live. I was ready to see the who got all dressed up and what their homes looked like. What I did not prepare myself for was HOW GAY the Golden Globes were going to be. Could this broadcast alone push the Globes ahead of the TONY’s as the gayest night on television? And as for my teaser title, No Rainbows Seen At The Globes, But Our Actors and Our Stories Were! We were present and front and center. We are known and we were shown, but did you see a single rainbow? I might have missed one, but I don’t think there were any. Our LGBTQ actors were just part of the big Zoom meeting, looking good, and there to celebrate.
So here are the LGBTQ actors and subject matter that I know of. I didn’t have a gay guide or the tell-tale rainbows to guide me. I am sure I will miss some of the LGBTQ community that appeared in last night’s broadcast. If I do, please be gentle and I can make some amendments.
I’ll start off with an honorable mention – Leslie Odom Jr. Nope… not gay.. but I did not learn that until half way through “SMASH”. He gave us great representation in that show and damn, what a great blazer – pants – turtleneck combo. No, he did not win for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture – One Night in Miami, but we always will wish him well.
Leslie Odom Jr. for the #GoldenGlobes. He is nominated tonight for Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role. pic.twitter.com/BR8nZRkYod
— Film Updates (@TheFilmUpdates) February 28, 2021
The first nomination read for our beloved “Schitt’s Creek” did not go as we desired. The category –Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television had Dan Levy nominated, but Dan did not win. Also, not getting a trophy in the mail, but who did receive a nod in this category was Jim Parsons for his role in Hollywood. But this was one of our first big wins as a community and for our visibility as Jim and husband Todd Spiewak appeared together in front of the camera. If there is anything we can take away from tonight, the Pandemic-fied Golden Globes created even more VISIBILITY on television as we were all welcomed into the homes of these stars, to see where they lived, how they lived, and who they loved.
AWWWWWWWW JIM & TODD 💖💖💖#jimparsons #GoldenGlobes #GoldenGlobeAwards pic.twitter.com/wJNSj5v0PE
— h. (@saksizamaniii) March 1, 2021
Dan Levy would get the chance to say, “Thank you Hollywood Foreign Press…” when he received the Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy award.
This suit was all I needed tonight. Thank you to Pierpaolo and the incredible team at @MaisonValentino for letting me be the first to wear your Men’s Haute Couture. And CONGRATS DEAR CATHERINE!
📷: @lewismirrett
styling: @ecduzit
hair: @anasorys
makeup: @luckymakeup
💫: @cartier pic.twitter.com/s8OY9wqBOR
— dan levy (@danjlevy) March 1, 2021
Dan was also mentioned when Catherine O’Hara won her Globe award for Schitt’s Creek for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy. Unfortunately, Eugene Levy did not win but was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy.
During her Golden Globes acceptance speech, Catherine O'Hara thanked Eugene and Dan Levy for creating 'an inspiring, funny, beautiful family love story in which they let me wear 100 wigs and speak like an alien.'https://t.co/0j1MKDmXhq
— CBC News (@CBCNews) March 1, 2021
Fellow LGBTQ-er Sarah Paulson was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama, but did not get enough nods to win the prize.
Just as I was surprised about Leslie Odom Jr., I did miss the memo on Rosamund Pike, winner for her role in “I Care A Lot” in the category Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy. Oh wait, there was no memo. She threw me off when she thanked her wife. Quick to Google I went and realized she was talking about her movie-wife. So she is not a lesbian, but did star as a lesbian in a movie. When was the last time you heard about a female lead in a movie being a lesbian. Visibility people! Pike talked about visibility to Variety after her win while still in that amazing dress.
Rosamund Pike responds to being called a "lesbian icon": "I am honored by it. I am delighted by it. I am savoring every minute of it" https://t.co/VjuGAPYgf9 pic.twitter.com/YByB7rkzAR
— Variety (@Variety) March 1, 2021
meanwhile on rosamund pike's instagram pic.twitter.com/40JgIkiHce
— Jordan (@JordanApps) March 1, 2021
Another straight actress playing an LGBTQ role was Andra Day for portraying Billie Holiday, a bisexual Jazz icon in “The United States vs. Billie Holiday” in the category of Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama.
Andra Day becomes the second Black winner of the Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama with 'The United States vs. Billie Holiday'
Whoopi Goldberg was the first (The Color Purple)#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/n6X8HgZWPr
— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 1, 2021
Side Note – for all of the awards “The Crown” took home, did it seem that they all were cut off more than any of the Americans winning awards? Did any American get cut off? I don’t recall. Maybe international Zoom calls were too expensive and they had to pay by the second? Too much LGBT visibility means less Brit visibility?
Heartfelt congratulations to Emma Corrin, Josh O’Connor, Gillian Anderson, and everyone behind Season 4 of The Crown. pic.twitter.com/Cf5CWGXdZt
— The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) March 1, 2021
Okay, back to the awards. As mentioned, the Golden Globes were so gay! My mouth dropped when I saw that Jodie Foster was nominated, present, and had wife Alexandra Hedison in what seemed to be a pajama pant suit number by her side. When Foster won for her role in “The Mauritanian” for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture, the kiss between her and her partner was moving, simple, effective, and so nice to see on television. Gone are the days when there would be a time delay to cut those kind of things out so the public would not see such things.
Jodie Foster wins the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture at the #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/UZlX7q7lu3
— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021
Jodie and her visibility is something else that needed to be mentioned in a little more depth. Hollywood knew about her, we all knew about her, but it is her acceptance speech of the Cecil B. DeMille back in 2013 (at the age of 50) that will g o down as one of the most powerful LGBTQ Golden Globes moments.
The Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television was a little bit of a rollercoaster as we have Cynthia Nixon being nominated for “Ratchet”, Annie Murphy for “Schitt’s Creek”, and then the winner Gillian Anderson for her role in “The Crown.” Nixon, a member of the LGBTQ community, Murphy, not, but she’s in Schitt’s Creek, and Gillian Anderson, someone we’ve always loved and we love her honesty about her sexuality, her past relationships with women, her most recent statement about her sexuality has her as heterosexual, but she has not ruled out same-sex relationships in the future and in December, she just ended a 4-year relationship with Peter Morgan, “The Crown”s creator. And then there is this tweet and clip from 2018…
The end of this story is we got to work together & she’s the coolest, loveliest chick ever. The crush is reciprocated! @latelateshow #KateMcKinnon pic.twitter.com/9TLAU5GJfR
— Gillian Anderson (@GillianA) January 10, 2018
We do need to mention “The Prom”. It did not win for Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy, but of course, the subject matter representation was great and it made it into one of the BIG final categories.
What was your favorite moment of the Golden Globes? Which LGBTQ stars did I miss. Let me know in the comments and I can update accordingly. Here’s one more for good measure.
Listen. Going from Jane Fonda to Jamie Lee Curtis to Jodie Foster to Gillian Anderson was quite simply *A LOT* FOR MY GAY HEART IN A ROW.
I have now retired to my fainting couch. Good day. pic.twitter.com/lrRbilmFdN
— Carmen Phillips (@carmencitaloves) March 1, 2021
Winners List from EW.com . Photos above from Twitter
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Jared Leto, The Little Things
WINNER: Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Bill Murray, On the Rocks
Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
WINNER: John Boyega, Small Axe
Donald Sutherland, The Undoing
Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule
Jim Parsons, Hollywood
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
WINNER: Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
Jane Levy, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
Lily Collins, Emily in Paris
Best Motion Picture — Animated
Over the Moon
WINNER: Soul
Wolfwalkers
Onward
The Croods: A New Age
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
WINNER: Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule
Bryan Cranston, Your Honor
Best Screenplay — Motion Picture
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
WINNER: Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Jack Fincher, Mank
Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, The Father
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama
WINNER: Emma Corrin, The Crown
Laura Linney, Ozark
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Sarah Paulson, Ratched
Best Original Song — Motion Picture
“Fight For You,” Judas and the Black Messiah
“Speak Now,” One Night in Miami
“Hear My Voice,” The Trial of the Chicago 7
WINNER: “lo si (Seen),” The Life Ahead
“Tigress & Tweed,” The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Best Original Score — Motion Picture
WINNER: Soul
Mank
Tenet
The Midnight Sky
News of the World
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
WINNER: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Emily in Paris
The Flight Attendant
The Great
WINNER: Schitt’s Creek
Ted Lasso
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
WINNER: Rosamund Pike, I Care A Lot
Kate Hudson, Music
Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma
Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsquent Moviefilm
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama
Jason Bateman, Ozark
WINNER: Josh O’Connor, The Crown
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
Al Pacino, Hunters
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language
Another Round
WINNER: Minari
Two of Us
The Life Ahead
La Llorona
Best Television Series — Drama
WINNER: The Crown
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Ratched
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
WINNER: Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Helena Zengel, News of the World
Olivia Colman, The Father
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
WINNER: Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Cynthia Nixon, Ratched
Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
Julia Garner, Ozark
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
WINNER: Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit
Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
The Undoing
WINNER: The Queen’s Gambit
Normal People
Unorthodox
Small Axe
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama
WINNER: Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Gary Oldman, Mank
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian
Best Director — Motion Picture
WINNER: Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Regina King, One Night in Miami
David Fincher, Mank
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Music
WINNER: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Hamilton
Palm Springs
The Prom
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
James Corden, The Prom
WINNER: Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Andy Samberg, Palm Springs
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
WINNER: Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Best Motion Picture — Drama
The Trial of the Chicago 7
WINNER: Nomadland
Mank
Promising Young Woman
The Father
What do you think?