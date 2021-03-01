Can’t Spell The Golden Globes Without LGBT. Recap Of Our Winners

We all knew it was going to be interesting watching the Golden Globes this year because of the pandemic. I had not watched any award shows during COVID, but Amy and Tina, come on, you had to watch. The show was going to be quite different, having nominees and presenters present in NYC and LA, but as well turning those cameras on in their living rooms located all over the world.

Yep, so I’m ready to look at how these stars really live. I was ready to see the who got all dressed up and what their homes looked like. What I did not prepare myself for was HOW GAY the Golden Globes were going to be. Could this broadcast alone push the Globes ahead of the TONY’s as the gayest night on television? And as for my teaser title, No Rainbows Seen At The Globes, But Our Actors and Our Stories Were! We were present and front and center. We are known and we were shown, but did you see a single rainbow? I might have missed one, but I don’t think there were any. Our LGBTQ actors were just part of the big Zoom meeting, looking good, and there to celebrate.

So here are the LGBTQ actors and subject matter that I know of. I didn’t have a gay guide or the tell-tale rainbows to guide me. I am sure I will miss some of the LGBTQ community that appeared in last night’s broadcast. If I do, please be gentle and I can make some amendments.

I’ll start off with an honorable mention – Leslie Odom Jr. Nope… not gay.. but I did not learn that until half way through “SMASH”. He gave us great representation in that show and damn, what a great blazer – pants – turtleneck combo. No, he did not win for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture – One Night in Miami, but we always will wish him well.

Leslie Odom Jr. for the #GoldenGlobes. He is nominated tonight for Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role. pic.twitter.com/BR8nZRkYod — Film Updates (@TheFilmUpdates) February 28, 2021

The first nomination read for our beloved “Schitt’s Creek” did not go as we desired. The category –Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television had Dan Levy nominated, but Dan did not win. Also, not getting a trophy in the mail, but who did receive a nod in this category was Jim Parsons for his role in Hollywood. But this was one of our first big wins as a community and for our visibility as Jim and husband Todd Spiewak appeared together in front of the camera. If there is anything we can take away from tonight, the Pandemic-fied Golden Globes created even more VISIBILITY on television as we were all welcomed into the homes of these stars, to see where they lived, how they lived, and who they loved.

Dan Levy would get the chance to say, “Thank you Hollywood Foreign Press…” when he received the Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy award.

Dan was also mentioned when Catherine O’Hara won her Globe award for Schitt’s Creek for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy. Unfortunately, Eugene Levy did not win but was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy.

During her Golden Globes acceptance speech, Catherine O'Hara thanked Eugene and Dan Levy for creating 'an inspiring, funny, beautiful family love story in which they let me wear 100 wigs and speak like an alien.'https://t.co/0j1MKDmXhq — CBC News (@CBCNews) March 1, 2021

Fellow LGBTQ-er Sarah Paulson was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama, but did not get enough nods to win the prize.

Just as I was surprised about Leslie Odom Jr., I did miss the memo on Rosamund Pike, winner for her role in “I Care A Lot” in the category Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy. Oh wait, there was no memo. She threw me off when she thanked her wife. Quick to Google I went and realized she was talking about her movie-wife. So she is not a lesbian, but did star as a lesbian in a movie. When was the last time you heard about a female lead in a movie being a lesbian. Visibility people! Pike talked about visibility to Variety after her win while still in that amazing dress.

Rosamund Pike responds to being called a "lesbian icon": "I am honored by it. I am delighted by it. I am savoring every minute of it" https://t.co/VjuGAPYgf9 pic.twitter.com/YByB7rkzAR — Variety (@Variety) March 1, 2021

meanwhile on rosamund pike's instagram pic.twitter.com/40JgIkiHce — Jordan (@JordanApps) March 1, 2021

Another straight actress playing an LGBTQ role was Andra Day for portraying Billie Holiday, a bisexual Jazz icon in “The United States vs. Billie Holiday” in the category of Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama.

Andra Day becomes the second Black winner of the Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama with 'The United States vs. Billie Holiday' Whoopi Goldberg was the first (The Color Purple)#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/n6X8HgZWPr — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 1, 2021

Side Note – for all of the awards “The Crown” took home, did it seem that they all were cut off more than any of the Americans winning awards? Did any American get cut off? I don’t recall. Maybe international Zoom calls were too expensive and they had to pay by the second? Too much LGBT visibility means less Brit visibility?

Heartfelt congratulations to Emma Corrin, Josh O’Connor, Gillian Anderson, and everyone behind Season 4 of The Crown. pic.twitter.com/Cf5CWGXdZt — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) March 1, 2021

Okay, back to the awards. As mentioned, the Golden Globes were so gay! My mouth dropped when I saw that Jodie Foster was nominated, present, and had wife Alexandra Hedison in what seemed to be a pajama pant suit number by her side. When Foster won for her role in “The Mauritanian” for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture, the kiss between her and her partner was moving, simple, effective, and so nice to see on television. Gone are the days when there would be a time delay to cut those kind of things out so the public would not see such things.

Jodie Foster wins the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture at the #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/UZlX7q7lu3 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

Jodie and her visibility is something else that needed to be mentioned in a little more depth. Hollywood knew about her, we all knew about her, but it is her acceptance speech of the Cecil B. DeMille back in 2013 (at the age of 50) that will g o down as one of the most powerful LGBTQ Golden Globes moments.

The Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television was a little bit of a rollercoaster as we have Cynthia Nixon being nominated for “Ratchet”, Annie Murphy for “Schitt’s Creek”, and then the winner Gillian Anderson for her role in “The Crown.” Nixon, a member of the LGBTQ community, Murphy, not, but she’s in Schitt’s Creek, and Gillian Anderson, someone we’ve always loved and we love her honesty about her sexuality, her past relationships with women, her most recent statement about her sexuality has her as heterosexual, but she has not ruled out same-sex relationships in the future and in December, she just ended a 4-year relationship with Peter Morgan, “The Crown”s creator. And then there is this tweet and clip from 2018…

The end of this story is we got to work together & she’s the coolest, loveliest chick ever. The crush is reciprocated! @latelateshow #KateMcKinnon pic.twitter.com/9TLAU5GJfR — Gillian Anderson (@GillianA) January 10, 2018

We do need to mention “The Prom”. It did not win for Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy, but of course, the subject matter representation was great and it made it into one of the BIG final categories.

What was your favorite moment of the Golden Globes? Which LGBTQ stars did I miss. Let me know in the comments and I can update accordingly. Here’s one more for good measure.

Listen. Going from Jane Fonda to Jamie Lee Curtis to Jodie Foster to Gillian Anderson was quite simply *A LOT* FOR MY GAY HEART IN A ROW. I have now retired to my fainting couch. Good day. pic.twitter.com/lrRbilmFdN — Carmen Phillips (@carmencitaloves) March 1, 2021

