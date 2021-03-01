Can’t Spell The Golden Globes Without LGBT. Recap Of Our Winners

HOT

Holland and Jimmy Fallon Talk About Holland's No Pants Interviews

by

We all knew it was going to be interesting watching the Golden Globes this year because of the pandemic.  I had not watched any award shows during COVID, but Amy and Tina, come on, you had to watch. The show was going to be quite different, having nominees and presenters present in NYC and LA, but as well turning those cameras on in their living rooms located all over the world. 

Yep, so I’m ready to look at how these stars really live. I was ready to see the who got all dressed up and what their homes looked like. What I did not prepare myself for was HOW GAY the Golden Globes were going to be. Could this broadcast alone push the Globes ahead of the TONY’s as the gayest night on television? And as for my teaser title, No Rainbows Seen At The Globes, But Our Actors and Our Stories Were!  We were present and front and center. We are known and we were shown, but did you see a single rainbow? I might have missed one, but I don’t think there were any. Our LGBTQ actors were just part of the big Zoom meeting, looking good, and there to celebrate. 

So here are the LGBTQ actors and subject matter that I know of. I didn’t have a gay guide or the tell-tale rainbows to guide me. I am sure I will miss some of the LGBTQ community that appeared in last night’s broadcast. If I do, please be gentle and I can make some amendments.

I’ll start off with an honorable mention – Leslie Odom Jr.   Nope… not gay.. but I did not learn that until half way through “SMASH”.  He gave us great representation in that show and damn, what a great blazer – pants – turtleneck combo.  No,  he did not win for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion PictureOne Night in Miami, but we always will wish him well. 

The first nomination read for our beloved “Schitt’s Creek” did not go as we desired. The category –Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television had Dan Levy nominated, but Dan did not win.  Also, not getting a trophy in the mail, but who did receive a nod in this category was Jim Parsons for his role in Hollywood. But this was one of our first big wins as a community and for our visibility as Jim and husband Todd Spiewak appeared together in front of the camera. If there is anything we can take away from tonight, the Pandemic-fied Golden Globes created even more VISIBILITY on television as we were all welcomed into the homes of these stars, to see where they lived, how they lived, and who they loved. 

Dan Levy would get the chance to say, “Thank you Hollywood Foreign Press…” when he received the Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy award.

Dan was also mentioned when Catherine O’Hara won her Globe award for Schitt’s Creek for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy. Unfortunately, Eugene Levy did not win but was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy.

Fellow LGBTQ-er Sarah Paulson was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama, but did not get enough nods to win the prize. 

Just as I was surprised about Leslie Odom Jr., I did miss the memo on Rosamund Pike, winner for her role in “I Care A Lot” in the category Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy. Oh wait, there was no memo. She threw me off when she thanked her wife.  Quick to Google I went and realized she was talking about her movie-wife. So she is not a lesbian, but did star as a lesbian in a movie. When was the last time you heard about a female lead in a movie being a lesbian. Visibility people! Pike talked about visibility to Variety after her win while still in that amazing dress. 

Another straight actress playing an LGBTQ role was Andra Day for portraying Billie Holiday, a bisexual Jazz icon in “The United States vs. Billie Holiday” in the category of Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama.  

Side Note – for all of the awards “The Crown” took home, did it seem that they all were cut off more than any of the Americans winning awards? Did any American get cut off? I don’t recall.  Maybe international Zoom calls were too expensive and they had to pay by the second?  Too much LGBT visibility means less Brit visibility? 

Okay, back to the awards.  As mentioned, the Golden Globes were so gay! My mouth dropped when I saw that Jodie Foster was nominated, present, and had wife Alexandra Hedison in what seemed to be a pajama pant suit number by her side. When Foster won for her role in “The Mauritanian” for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture, the kiss between her and her partner was moving, simple, effective, and so nice to see on television.  Gone are the days when there would be a time delay to cut those kind of things out so the public would not see such things. 

Jodie and her visibility is something else that needed to be mentioned in a little more depth.  Hollywood knew about her, we all knew about her, but it is her acceptance speech of the Cecil B. DeMille back in 2013 (at the age of 50) that will g o down as one of the most powerful LGBTQ Golden Globes moments. 

The Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television was a little bit of a rollercoaster as we have Cynthia Nixon being nominated for “Ratchet”, Annie Murphy for “Schitt’s Creek”, and then the winner Gillian Anderson for her role in “The Crown.”  Nixon, a member of the LGBTQ community, Murphy, not, but she’s in Schitt’s Creek, and Gillian Anderson, someone we’ve always loved and we love her honesty about her sexuality, her past relationships with women, her most recent statement about her sexuality has her as heterosexual, but she has not ruled out same-sex relationships in the future and in December, she just ended a 4-year relationship with Peter Morgan, “The Crown”s creator. And then there is this tweet and clip from 2018…

We do need to mention “The Prom”.  It did not win for Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy, but of course, the subject matter representation was great and it made it into one of the BIG final categories. 

What was your favorite moment of the Golden Globes?  Which LGBTQ stars did I miss.  Let me know in the comments and I can update accordingly.  Here’s one more for good measure.

Winners List from EW.com . Photos above from Twitter

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Jared Leto, The Little Things
WINNER: Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Bill Murray, On the Rocks
Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

WINNER: John Boyega, Small Axe
Donald Sutherland, The Undoing
Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule
Jim Parsons, Hollywood

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

WINNER: Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
Jane Levy, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
Lily Collins, Emily in Paris

Best Motion Picture — Animated

Over the Moon
WINNER: Soul
Wolfwalkers
Onward
The Croods: A New Age

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
WINNER: Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule
Bryan Cranston, Your Honor

Best Screenplay — Motion Picture

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
WINNER: Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Jack Fincher, Mank
Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, The Father
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama

WINNER: Emma Corrin, The Crown
Laura Linney, Ozark
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Sarah Paulson, Ratched

Best Original Song — Motion Picture

“Fight For You,” Judas and the Black Messiah
“Speak Now,” One Night in Miami
“Hear My Voice,” The Trial of the Chicago 7
WINNER: “lo si (Seen),” The Life Ahead
“Tigress & Tweed,” The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Best Original Score — Motion Picture

WINNER: Soul
Mank
Tenet
The Midnight Sky
News of the World

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

WINNER: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Emily in Paris
The Flight Attendant
The Great
WINNER: Schitt’s Creek
Ted Lasso

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

WINNER: Rosamund Pike, I Care A Lot
Kate Hudson, Music
Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma
Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsquent Moviefilm

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark
WINNER: Josh O’Connor, The Crown
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
Al Pacino, Hunters
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language

Another Round
WINNER: Minari
Two of Us
The Life Ahead
La Llorona

Best Television Series — Drama

WINNER: The Crown
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Ratched

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
WINNER: Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Helena Zengel, News of the World
Olivia Colman, The Father

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

WINNER: Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Cynthia Nixon, Ratched
Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
Julia Garner, Ozark

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

WINNER: Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit
Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

The Undoing
WINNER: The Queen’s Gambit
Normal People
Unorthodox
Small Axe

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama

WINNER: Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Gary Oldman, Mank
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian

Best Director — Motion Picture

WINNER: Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Regina King, One Night in Miami
David Fincher, Mank
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Music
WINNER: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Hamilton
Palm Springs
The Prom

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
James Corden, The Prom
WINNER: Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Andy Samberg, Palm Springs

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
WINNER: Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Best Motion Picture — Drama

The Trial of the Chicago 7
WINNER: Nomadland
Mank
Promising Young Woman
The Father

What do you think?