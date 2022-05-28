Cara Delevingne Joins OMITB S2. Love Interest for Someone?

There may be murders happening in the Arconia, but judging by the way Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short keep extending their stay, the apartment building appears to have some happy campers. Well, we hope their rent goes down, at the very least.

Having started filming the popular Hulu comedy’s second season in December 21, Only Murders in the Building is set to return to Hulu on June 28.

The hilarious mystery series stars Gomez, Martin, and Short as true-crime fans who launch a podcast about the murder of a man named Tim Kono in their Upper West Side building. The trio’s worlds turn upside-down as they discover their unexpected ties to crime.

Surprising to exactly no one, the show landed as one of the best shows off 2021. If you’re one of those who were absolutely hooked by the slow unfurling of the main mystery and the wondering, week by week, about who was innocent or guilty—allow us to share with you what we know so far about the show’s second season.

Comedy legends Martin (Charles) and Short (Oliver) as well as superstar Gomez (Mabel) are all reprising their roles.

Variety revealed in December 2021 that Paper Towns star Cara Delevingne is also slated to become a season two regular as Alice, “a sophisticated art world insider who becomes enmeshed in the mystery.” Delevingne’s Alice will be Gomez’s Mabel’s love interest.

Being long-time friends, it was easy for the two to form onscreen chemistry. In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, showrunner John Hoffman says about the two: “It was amazing to have the two of them know each other and feel comfortable. It’s a little sparky in all the right ways that makes you feel like, Oh, someone’s opening someone’s world.”

@selenagomez Let’s start a trend because… why not? Try to make a bow with a cherry stick. 😂 ♬ original sound – Selena Gomez

In February of this year, Martin revealed in a tweet that actress Andrea Martin of My Big Fat Greek Wedding and Zoe Colletti of Annie are joining the roster in as-yet-unannounced roles.

Meanwhile, Amy Schumer plays herself as the landlady subletting Sting’s season 1 Arconia apartment. Per Vanity Fair, her “self-obsessed character expresses interest in adapting the Only Murders podcast for the screen—she wants to star in a feminist antihero version told from the perspective of Jan.”

Shirley MacLaine is playing Bunny’s grieving mother slated for an “exciting” character arc.

Season 1 Arconia residents Bunny (Jayne Houdyshell), Uma (Jackie Hoffman) and Howard (Michael Cyril Creighton) will also appear in flashbacks.

Peep the show’s season two teaser here: