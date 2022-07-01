Cara Delevingne on Kiss with Selena Gomez: “It was just fun”

Good friends Cara Delevingne and Selena Gomez are starring in the second season of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, and the two of them are playing each other’s love interest.

In an interview with E!’s While You Were Streaming, the English actress and model shared how it was like to work with Gomez saying, “We never get to see each other as much because we’re so busy. So to be able to spend that much time with her, and also to be able to work with her, she’s just such an incredible person to work with whether I know her or not. She is brilliant, like one of my favorite actors I’ve ever worked with.”

The two also shared a kiss in the second episode, and according to Delevingne, “It was just fun.”

“Would anyone in the world not like to kiss Selena? It was just hysterical. It’s just one of those things, especially when you know someone so well, it’s the comfortability and you kind of have fun with it.”

As a pansexual, the 29-year-old actress is also proud to be playing a queer role. “For me to be able to get to play a queer role meant so much to me, and [Selena] knew that. To represent that was really exciting,” Delevingne further stated.

On the contrary, as much as she had fun with the scene, some fans thought that their kiss was “awkward” and “uncomfortable.”

Cara and Selena’s kissing scene — thoughts?

Source: Out.com