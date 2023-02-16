Cara Delevingne Talks Hulu’s ‘Planet Sex’

Growing up feeling ashamed of her sexuality, Cara Delevingne had hoped to work on a project that focused on topics having to do with sex and gender.

In her new Hulu docuseries Planet Sex, the award-winning actress, model, and LGBTQ icon goes on an immersive journey, putting her mind and body on the line in search of answers regarding human sexuality, its joys, mysteries, and constantly changing nature. Uniquely unfiltered an authentic, Planet Sex isn’t solely about activities typically reserved for the private sphere.

Each episode explores a different question about sexual orientation and gender identity, and covers topics such as masturbation, orgasms, porn culture, drag, and ideas of beauty. Delevingne also examines what it means for people to embrace their identities in public, and as a result, we see her attend her first-ever Pride festival and experiment with drag.

There is no limit to how far she is wiling to go to explore what makes us all human.

Instinct had the pleasure of chatting more with Delevingne about Planet Sex, what she learned about herself through this experience, and how she hopes the series will help change the narrative. Check out the full video interview below.

Cara Delevingne…

Follow Delevingne: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram