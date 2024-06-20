Carl Nassib’s Hot Shirtless Selfies from South of France Vacation

Carl Nassib is living his best life in the South of France, and he’s not shy about sharing the fun! The 31-year-old former NFL star, known for being the first openly gay player in the league, has been treating his fans to some sizzling summer content.

In a perfect Pride Month twist, Carl posted a shirtless selfie on his Instagram Stories on Tuesday (June 18). “Growing up on the Jersey Shore meets the South of France,” he captioned, giving his followers a cheeky blend of his past and present.

In addition to showing off his beach bod, Carl has been a vocal supporter of the LGBTQ+ community since coming out while still an active player in the NFL. He’s partnered with and raised money for The Trevor Project, and he’s not shy about standing up to other athletes who use their platforms to spread hate.

Carl was previously in a relationship with Danish Olympic swimmer Søren Dahl, though it’s unclear when they broke up. Last year, Carl posted a sweet message for his ex’s birthday, proving he’s got a big heart to match those big muscles.

Stay tuned for more of Carl’s adventures and enjoy the eye candy while it lasts!

