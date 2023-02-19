Carnaval Capers, Bodacious Biceps, & Playing In Punta Cana

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week beginning with international pop star Maluma, who was a dashing Don Juan for Valentine’s Day:
Carlos served up some real life ‘Superboy:’
Kyle Krieger was prepped and “red”-dy for some “worst behavior:”
JB has a big towel and he’s not afraid to drop it:
Tommy and Tiago offer a pick of flavors: brown or brown?
U.S. Navy man Paulo Batista spent Valentine’s Day celebrating his relationship with the guy in the mirror:
Bruno Baba took a trip down memory lane (be sure to swipe):
Sometimes you just need to live your JLo dreams with a bro:
Nathan gave you bodacious biceps:
Chubby Tanuki drops some truth bombs from the bedroom:
Lucho was all smiles down in Tulum:
Down at Carnaval, Arthur Nory swears he doesn’t like glitter…
…but Felipe Ferreira isn’t afraid of a bit of sparkle:
Corey Andrew already has his eye on summer:
Sam Cushing played around in Punta Cana:
Noah Gao met some new friends in Phuket:
Matthew Camp found his light:
ICYMI: Ricky Martin’s 14-year-old Valentino was liking his stache and bangs look. Ricky captioned the pic, “Baby no more.”