Comedy legend Carol Burnett is making her return to television after 30 years.

While Burnett has made appearances over the years, the Emmy, Grammy, and Tony winner hasn’t had a starring role since her comedy series Carol & Company in 1990. Burnett is best known for her variety series The Carol Burnett Show which aired for 11 seasons and 279 episodes from 1967 to 1978. She also starred as Agatha Hannigan in the 1982 film Annie and has recently lent her voice to Toy Story 4.

Across more than 70 years in Hollywood, Burnett has been nominated for 3 Grammys, 3 Tonys, 18 Golden Globes, and 23 Emmys, and has won at each award show at least once.

Burnett will star in the Apple comedy series Mrs American Pie, where she will be playing Norma, the grande dame of Palm Beach high society. She will be joining a star-studded cast that includes Kristen Wiig, Ricky Martin, Josh Lucas, Allison Janney, and Leslie Bibb, among others.

#RickyMartin has been cast to star alongside #KristenWiig, #AlisonJanney and #LauraDern in #MrsAmericanPie. The #AppleTV+ comedy series follows Maxine's attempt to secure her seat at America’s most exclusive table: Palm Beach high society. (https://t.co/o7AGds1KyT) pic.twitter.com/VQr4WMVNqF — tv+ news | all things tv+ (@ATVPlusNews) May 23, 2022

Mrs American Pie is based on a novel by Juliet McDaniel and from showrunner Abe Sylvia, whose past works include The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Dead to Me, and Nurse Jackie.

Set in the 1970s, Mrs American Pie revolves around picture-perfect, haughty society lady Maxine Simmons (Wiig), whose world turns upside-down when her husband decides to walk out on her. Maxine teams up with her favorite bartender, “confirmed bachelor” Robert to reclaim her status and secure her seat at the exclusive Palm Beach high society.

Filming for #MrsAmericanPie, a new comedy series starring #KristenWiig and Allison Janney from #LauraDern is now underway! Set in the 1970s, the #AppleTV+ series follows Maxine & her attempt to secure her seat at America’s most exclusive table: Palm Beach high society. pic.twitter.com/Auaw3ImuQ2 — TV+Updates (@TVPlusUpdates) May 27, 2022

There is no release date yet for Mrs American Pie.