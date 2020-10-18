Caroline Giuliani Urges Voters to Vote For Joe Biden in Essay

Caroline Giuliani may be the daughter of Rudy Giuliani, the former New York City mayor and current lawyer/ sycophant to President Donald Trump but she is supporting Joe Biden in the presidential election and asking others to as well.

In an essay with Vanity Fair, Giuliani expresses:

To anyone who feels overwhelmed or apathetic about this election, there is nothing I relate to more than desperation to escape corrosive political discourse. As a child, I saw firsthand the kind of cruel, selfish politics that Donald Trump has now inflicted on our country. It made me want to run as far away from them as possible. But trust me when I tell you: Running away does not solve the problem. We have to stand and fight. The only way to end this nightmare is to vote. There is hope on the horizon, but we’ll only grasp it if we elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Giuliani goes on to explain in the essay how she disagrees with her father’s politics and how they can be far apart in their political beliefs. Giuliani, herself, is openly bisexual and a filmmaker.

I’m bisexual, but I get confused on a biweekly basis about whether that means I like men & women or half of one. — Caroline Rose Giuliani (@CarolineRoseGiu) April 21, 2019

Giuliani made an appearance on CNN’s Anderson Cooper 360 to explain why she decided to speak out against the Trump Administration:

“I think those things boil up and at a certain point you can’t, at least I couldn’t repress them. But it was, at least give and take throughout my whole life. I just think that now we have come to such a point of crisis that I just had no choice but to say something. This toxic environment of bullying and vicious sniping needs to be turned around and I really think that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris can do that.”

Giuliani has also used her Twitter account to speak out against the Trump Administration and call her own father out on his lies and disinformation.

It is not ok to say people aren't dying of COVID anymore when they are. Stop the gaslighting. @RudyGiuliani @realDonaldTrump — Caroline Rose Giuliani (@CarolineRoseGiu) October 13, 2020

Pence's "niceness" was infuriatingly hypocritical. It's like someone murdering your family, but then offering you a cupcake. @KamalaHarris was perfectly civil, which was more than @VP deserved, but apparently still not enough to eliminate #sexist cricitism like this. https://t.co/fZnmokQlls — Caroline Rose Giuliani (@CarolineRoseGiu) October 8, 2020

The only reason packing would even become a question is because @realDonaldTrump is trying to steal a Supreme Court seat during an ACTIVE ELECTION… https://t.co/AcTFezCr9K — Caroline Rose Giuliani (@CarolineRoseGiu) October 8, 2020

@RudyGiuliani please tell @realDonaldTrump to stop putting human lives at risk to save (his orange asshole) face — Caroline Rose Giuliani (@CarolineRoseGiu) October 5, 2020

Giuliani also talks about if Trump is re-elected, it will harm the LGBTQ+ community:

I am a filmmaker in the LGBTQ+ community who tells stories about mental health, sexuality, and other stigmatized issues, and my goal is to humanize people and foster empathy. So I hope you’ll believe me when I say that another Trump term (a term, itself, that makes me cringe) will irrevocably harm the LGBTQ+ community, among many others. His administration asked the Supreme Court to let businesses fire people for being gay or trans, pushed a regulation to let health care providers refuse services to people who are LGTBQ+, and banned trans people from serving their country in the military.

