Casillas Blames Hackers As Insiders Say The Cruel Tweet Was All A Joke

Former Real Madrid footballer Iker Casillas is looking down the barrel of a pretty shitty week – and rightfully so. The 41-year-old goalkeeper decided to fake come out in a tweet, meant to poke fun at the media spotlight on his love life.

Fans praised his strength for coming out online, only to be slapped in the face when they realized this was a cruel joke. Doubling down on their cruelty his former teammate, Carlos Puyol, also jokingly came out,

“It’s time to tell our story Iker”

🗣️ Iker Casillas on Twitter: “I hope you respect me: I’m gay.” 🗣️ Carles Puyol’s response: “The time has come to tell our story, Iker ❤️😘” pic.twitter.com/1oISV8lwCH — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) October 9, 2022

According to Pink News, “However, it wasn’t long before both players deleted their tweets, which led many to surmise that their entire exchange was a joke. Shortly after 3.30pm, Casillas told his followers that his account had been hacked, which led to the bogus ‘coming out’ tweet.” The intense backlash is growing by the hour.

You have got to be kidding. How is shit like this still happening in 2022?

These are not two stupid teenagers. These are two adult men who need to grow the fuck up. We are tired of being the punching bag for idiot douchebag straight assholes. This writer hopes they are dragged for filth. I want to see them put their money where their mouth is and make sizable donations to queer organizations trying to fight homophobia because what they have done with those tweets is huge.

iker casillas has singlehandedly stopped any professional male footballer from coming out as gay for at least 2 years with that little gag — mia hates johnny herbert 🇿🇦🏳️‍⚧️ (@nufcenby) October 9, 2022

I hope these two have hired a PR crisis management team. Look for their apologies in the coming days. They can take that apology and shove it up their…

Iker Casillas & Carles Puyol should be ashamed. Making a joke about coming out is not only pathetic & sickening but it fuels homophobia. It achieves exactly the opposite of what we want football to be: a safe, inclusive & respectful space. Lost all respect for both players. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) October 9, 2022

Iker Casillas managed to alienate millions of homophobes, millions of LGBT people, millions of people who think that coming out shouldn’t be “banter,” and probably discouraged a lot of pro footballers from coming out as well. 41 years old. — Zach Lowy (@ZachLowy) October 9, 2022

Iker Casillas tweet was actual sickening man. Pushing whatever progress there was back and just giving the usual suspects a platform to spout their homophobic abuse is just depressing man — Reiss 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@ReissFerguson) October 9, 2022

We The Real Madrid Fans Accept Our Official Page To Unfollow Him Iker Casillas . We Don’t Tolerate Nonsense — Quamina_Mp_Ba (@Quamina_Mp_Ba) October 9, 2022

iker casillas has ruined every little development there was made for every queer athlete eventually coming out — ashely 🦢 (@4463ISM) October 9, 2022

**This post is solely the opinion of this contributing writer and may not reflect the opinion of other writers, staff, or owners of Instinct magazine.

Sources: Pink News