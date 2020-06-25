Category Is Pride!-Pose-A-Thon Reunites The Cast Of “Pose” For Three Worthwhile Causes

The cast of Pose has indisputably shown that they have absolutely no intention of letting a little thing like a quarantine dull their sense of pride. They fully intend to serve it to the children virtually and, with the help of co-star Billy Porter’s killer single “Love Yourself” are having their own Pose-A Thon, kicking off with an all star lip sync extravaganza! The co-stars of this revolutionary show have reunited virtually for one special reason; Disney Television Studios and FX are launching Pose-A-Thon- a commercial free one-hour virtual event, that not only showcases the cast and producers of Pose, but brings attention & awareness to three beyond worthy organizations that work to support LGBTQ+ education, social change for sexual and gender minority people of color, and transgender equality through legal services and policy efforts. The special is emceed by Emmy, Grammy, and Tony-award winning actor and activist Billy Porter along with co-star Mj Rodriguez and airs Friday, June 26 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on FX and Freeform.

The event encourages viewers to support three of the many charitable LGBTQ+ organizations: GLSEN, Hetrick-Martin Institute, and Transgender Legal Defense & Education Fund.“I’m so proud of our cast and producers for coming together to present an uplifting hour of song and stories,” said co-creator, executive producer, writer, and director Steven Canals. “In the spirit of Pose, our goal is to celebrate joy, love and, of course, pride, from our family to yours.”

With filming on the third season of Pose paused, seeing the cast come together for these worthy causes is a welcome treat. Speaking of not filming, Executive Producer, writer and director Janet Mock said “Since we’ve been unable to shoot the show we love, we jumped at the chance to reunite our ‘Pose’ family and partner with the studio and network to raise spirits and awareness about the plight of LGBTQ+ people of color during such a turbulent time. This Pride month special is a commemoration of our forebears’ efforts, a memorial for trans lives lost, and a celebration of the life-saving work of LGBTQ+ organizations.

The POSE-A-THON special to air simultaneously on FX and Freeform on Friday, June 26 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT with online viewing available at http://www.poseathon.com/ starting 10:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. PT. The special will also stream on FX on Hulu.