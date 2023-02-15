CBBC Presenter Joe Tasker Comes Out and Reveals His Boyfriend

YouTuber Joe Tasker recently came out as gay in a YouTube video, and he also revealed his “secret boyfriend.”

The 29-year-old CBBC presenter posted the video titled “my secret boyfriend…” on February 12, wherein he shared that he has been in a relationship with fellow YouTuber Jack Biggs “for over three years now.”

On the description box, Tasker wrote:

“i’m coming out, this my story time, here’s my secret boyfriend, i’m gay enjoy your day :).”

“I’ve been seeing someone for over three years now, and I’m going to tell you who it is,” he stated at the start of the video.

He continued,

“This is the biggest video I will probably ever release. I’ve always kept anything, personal, private offline. Just because I enjoy my offline life.”

The children’s TV presenter then dropped his first revelation, sharing:

“I’m gay. So there we go. That’s the first bit done.”

Thereafter, Tasker introduced his boyfriend to the world, expressing:

“I’ve finally found someone who is as weird as me – and we’re in love! This guy, right? We are both so similar in a way that our backgrounds of, like, suppressing being gay and not telling anyone… it’s bang on. And family stuff and other things I won’t share… it’s so similar. And other things we’ve experienced.”

He received a lot of love and support from fans after posting the video, and the YouTube star went on Twitter to express his gratitude.

Meanwhile, Biggs shared the news by posting a couple photo on Twitter:

