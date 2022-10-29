Celebrate the 30th Anniversary of the World’s Most Loved Calendar

The Australian Firefighters Calendar is celebrating its 30th anniversary, and it has now become the World’s Most Loved Calendar.

For 3 decades, the calendar has donated millions of dollars to Australian charities, supporting medical research for better treatments for severe burns on children. The calendar also proudly supports animal refuges and Australian Wildlife.

The Australian charities supported by the calendar includes Council of Australian Volunteer Fire Associations (CAVFA), Kids With Cancer Foundation, and the Byron Bay Wildlife Hospital. In addition to those, the 2023 Australian Firefighters Calendar will also be supporting more organizations including: Australian Seabird Rescue, Fauna Rescue of SA, Healing Hooves, Native Animal Rescue, Wildcare Inc, Safe Haven Animal Rescue, and Best Friends Felines.

Moreover, the calendar will continue to support U.S. charities for the second year in a row to repay the support that their U.S. fans have shown.

The Australian Firefighters Calendar brought back the most popular editions, and they also released the all-new Denim Edition for their 30th anniversary. The fan favorite editions that made a comeback are the Dog, Horse, Cat, and Mixed Animal Calendars, as well as the hottest firefighters in the Classic Calendar.

Speaking of the hot firefighters, let’s get to know some of them a bit more, shall we?

Dennis Fay – Aviation Firefighter

“Our hope is that by promoting authentic indigenous artists on our flippers that we can share our connection to nature with the world. Our aim is to repurpose something that was harmful to our environment into a product we can use back in the ocean to support the community. I have aligned our work with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals program (SDG), which is of particular importance to our island and the UN’s Responsible Consumption and Production and Life Below Water initiatives. These programs are going to be very important in transforming our part of the world and providing a better way of life for my community.”

Brenden Purvis – Royal Australian Air Force Firefighter

“Serving in the Rural Fire Brigade with my community members inspired me to serve my country further. When I was old enough, I enlisted with the Royal Australian Air Force. Before I left for my first deployment overseas, I was also able to convince my Mum to get involved in the Wamuran Rural Fire Brigade organization too. Mum is still a serving member of the Rural Fire Brigade, far exceeding the number of years I was there. Mum’s involvement in serving our community fills me with immense pride.”

Ben Wallace – Fire Rescue Victoria Firefighter

“In Afghanistan, I was deployed with the Australian Army Reconstruction Task Force. Our job was to build schools for young Afghani girls, my role was to protect the members of our task force and the Afghani girls from the Taliban. The schools we provided made it possible for these young girls to be educated, which in turn, provided better opportunities for them and their families.”

Ricky Smith – QFES Firefighter

“The most rewarding part of being a surf lifesaver was rescuing people from a potentially life-threatening event, and that’s why I wanted to continue serving the community by joining the fire service. For the past 6 years, I have been able to continue helping people when they are at their most vulnerable.”

Matt Ross – Fire Rescue Victoria Firefighter

“Although the selection process for the fire service was long and extremely competitive, it was well worth the effort. In the fire service I have found a more community focused and fulfilling career. Due to the serious nature of firefighting, I found it necessary to increase my overall fitness level to keep up with the rigors of the job.”

Australian hotties for a good cause? It certainly is the World’s Most Loved Calendar for a reason. <3