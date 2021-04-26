Celebrating Hollywood’s Best (Un)dressed for 2021

Whether it was surprising winners or surprise moments (Oscar-winner and Hollywood icon Glenn Close doing the “da butt” dance comes to mind) this year’s Academy Awards looked definitively different. As we reflect on the winners (and non-winners) the endlessly entertaining Mr. Man is out today with the 7th Annual Manatomy Awards. This year’s ceremony (the only one to “shine a spotlight on the past year’s naked male achievements in film and TV”) honored Mark Ruffalo as the Lifetime Achievement winner for his work in for his revealing work in films like The Normal Heart, The Kids are All Right and his full-frontal scene in 2003’s In the Cut.

Chosen from the editorial and marketing teams at Mr. Man, the winners of this year’s Manatomy Awards represent the bare best in film and television for 2021. The winners announced represent landmark LGBT films like The Boys in the Band, particularly Andrew Rannells and Matt Bomer’s hunger-filled makeout session which snagged Best Gay Makeout. Best Netflix Nude went to Regé-Jean Page’s buzzed about bum in the new streaming obsession Bridgerton. (A full link to Mr. Man’s 7th Annual Manatomy Awards can be found here).

There was plenty barely-there content this year, which caused Mr. Man to create two brand new Manatomy categories; Best Pool Party & Best Peach. The award for Best Pool Party went to Jim Parsons for Hollywood, courtesy of the raucously raunchy throwback of a pool party his character Henry Wilson held). Best Wet Peach was awarded to K.J. Apa, for the Riverdale heartthrob’s turn in Songbird.“ Why the new categories? “The Best Wet Peach category was specifically created as a way to honor K.J. Apa for finally delivering his long-anticipated debut nude scene,” Phil Henricks of Mr. Man.com explains. “We also felt the pool party in Hollywood deserved a special recognition.”

