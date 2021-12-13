Celebrating The Holidays With A Blend Of Modern Country & Pop

Out country recording artist Hayden Joseph celebrates the spirit of the holidays with his new EP, Last Christmas.

The South Carolina native, who excels at blending modern country music and mainstream pop, has had a string of successful singles this year ranging from his oh-so-romantic “Fallin” to the summertime hit “Backwoods Bougie.”

Now in holiday mode, Joseph’s new release considers Christmas romance of the past while keeping a hopeful eye on the future.

“My Grown-Up Christmas List” showcases the country/pop artist’s pure vocals amid a gorgeous guitar arrangement. Joseph finds the emotional center of the song with zero musical trickery, just excellent musicianship.

And his country-tinged take on the 1984 WHAM! hit, “Last Christmas,” finds the musical sweet spot with a wistful, uncluttered approach.

Definitely add these two to your holiday playlist. Both songs are available on streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music.

p.s. Clearly we’re not the only ones who’ve become fans as Joseph’s music garnered over 547K listens this year on Spotify alone.