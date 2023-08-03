Celebrating Tom Daley’s Diving Comeback with These Hot Pics

And so we’ve heard or seen Tom Daley’s diving comeback announcement, which calls for a celebration because he has been on a hiatus from the sport for two years now.

In his recent YouTube video, the 29-year-old British diver admitted:

“I don’t feel I was ready to hang up my trunks!”

He shared about his visit with his son Robbie to the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum in Colorado Springs, and how that little excursion sparked something within him.

“In theory I had retired, I was like, ‘I’m done, I can’t imagine myself going back and doing it again,’ so that was my time in the pool done. Coming out of that museum, something changed in me,” Daley stated.

He further shared:

“My son Robbie said to me, ‘Papa, I want to see you dive at the Olympics,’ and that has kind of lit a new flame, and fire inside me, to want to see where this is going to go.”

Moreover, the Olympic gold medallist revealed that his goal for his diving comeback is Paris 2024.

“The journey begins, with around a year to go to Paris… as of next week you’ll see my first bits of training. Fingers crossed,” he expressed.

Hearing that Daley is set to return in the pool calls for a celebration, and what better way to do it than to admire some of his hot pics in nothing but swimming trunks and more!

Source: olympics.com