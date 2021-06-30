Celebrities Who Came Out During Pride Month 2021

Pride Month is usually an extremely busy time for celebrity coming out stories, and we could not be happier to welcome these people into the community. This year, we saw actors, musicians, athletes, and notable drag stars kick down those closet doors and reveal to the world that they are ready to live their authentic truths. When we see notable figures live openly and proudly, the easier it is for others to do the same.

Keep scrolling to find out who celebrated Pride Month 2021 in the best way possible.

David Archuleta

Rising to prominence competing and placing second during the seventh season of American Idol, the singer-songwriter came out as a member of the LGBTQ community in an emotional Instagram post.

Joshua Bassett

Although he has not specified what he identifies as, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star Joshua Bassett confirmed to GQ in a profile story that he is in fact a member of the community and that people should not rush themselves when it comes to labels.

“I would much rather deal with consequences and live my truth than live in fear." thank you @GQMagazine ! full article out now:)https://t.co/SgnTsBYorI pic.twitter.com/MTkZFg1DsS — Joshua Bassett (@joshuatbassett) June 24, 2021

Jason Brown

Former U.S. National Champion, Olympic medalist, and currently Olympic-hopeful Jason Brown came out in an inspiring message posted to Instagram and said he was lucky to have been surrounded by strong role models within the LGBTQ community.

Kaylee Bryant

Actress and model Kaylee Bryant, best known for portraying Josie Saltzman on The CW television series, Legacies, came out as queer in an Instagram post.

Michaela Kennedy Cuomo

Michaela Kennedy Cuomo, the youngest daughter of New York governor Andrew Cuomo and his former wife Kerry Kennedy, came out in an Instagram post stating that she is bisexual.

DreamDoll

Rapper and hip-hop artist DreamDoll, best known for starring in Love & Hip Hop, came out as bisexual in a skin-baring, rainbow-colored Instagram post.

Jack Dunne

Professional Irish rugby player Jack Dunne, who is currently playing as a mem,ber of the Leinster team, came out as bisexual and talked openly about his sexuality on the BBC’s LGBT Sports Podcast.

Laganja Estranja

RuPaul’s Drag Race season six alum and cannabis advocate Laganja Estranja came out as transgender in an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly.

Casey Frey

Vine star turned internet casually talked about his relationship with a guy and seemingly came out as bisexual in an interview with Theo Von on his This Past Weekend podcast. When asked to describe his type, Frey said he is into the teddy boys, but likes girls as well.

Casey Frey came out!!!!!!!! Sksjsjkshsgeheje I love him even more now pic.twitter.com/iu8v5lSblY — lil intro vert 🦇 (@liftedl0ser) June 15, 2021

Linsey Godfrey

Actress and soap opera star Linsey Godfrey shared that she is bisexual in a short, but sweet post on Instagram. She later tweeted about her coming out: “No one has ever picked up on it haha! So I decided to be more direct haha!”

Carl Nassib

Las Vegas Raiders lineman Carl Nassib made history after coming out as gay in an Instagram post. He is the first active LGBTQ player in the NFL to come out while signed to a team, and he went on to say he would donate $100,000 to The Trevor Project.

Olivia Ponton

Model and social media superstar Olivia Ponton confirmed in an interview with Teen Vogue that she is bisexual after causing a stir earlier this year with a cheeky TikTok video. Ponton went on to say how she was not exposed to many queer people growing up, and she is now dating a girl named Kaila.

Larry Saperstein

Joshua Bassett was not the only High School Musical star to come out this month. Larry Saperstein, known for his portrayal of Big Red, casually came out as bisexual after adressing his sexuality in a TikTok video.

Hugh Sheridan

While celebrating making the cover of DNA Magazine, Australian actor Hugh Sheridan came out as nonbinary.

Alexandra Shipp

Actress Alexandra Shipp, best known for playing Abby Suso in Love, Simon and a young version of Storm in the X-Men film franchise, came out as part of the LGBTQ community in an emotional Instagram post and revealed that she used to be scared of what people would think if she came out.

Toni Storm

Professional WWE NXT wrestler Toni Storm came out as bisexual after taking over WWE NXT’s Instagram stories in honor of Pride and used the opportunity to make the revelation.

A member of the community and an ally. Thank you for sharing this with us, Toni Storm. We couldn’t be more proud. 💖💜💙 #Pride #PrideMonth #WeAreNXT (via @WWENXT’s Instagram Story) pic.twitter.com/IowBaiTM5R — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 22, 2021

Lio Tipton

America’s Next Top Model alum and Crazy, Stupid, Love actress Lio Tipton opened up about their sexuality and gender identity in a moving Instagram picture. They revealed that they are queer and nonbinary and will now use they/them pronouns.

Zackery Torres

Known as the only male contestant on the first season of Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition, Zackey Torres kicked off June by announcing on TikTok that they are transitioning and would now be using both they/them and she/her pronouns.

Hikaru Utada

As one of the most successful pop singers in Japan in the late 90s and 2000s, Hikaru Utada became internationally famous for singing the theme songs to Kingdom Hearts video games like the iconic “Simple and Clean,” came out as nonbinary during an Instagram livestream.

Kaitlyn Weaver

Canadian skater and two-time Olympian Kaitlyn Weaver came out as queer in a heartful Instagram post while also acknowledging that figure skating has a way to go toward inclusivity with only a few out women in the sport.