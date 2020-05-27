‘Celebrity Family Feud’ Gets A Double Dose Of The ‘Make Better’ Boys

HOT

Choices! RuPaul's Reunion Look Is Endlessly Teased Online

It’s Queer Eye: OG vs Queer Eye: The New Cast on ‘Celebrity Family Feud’ (screen capture)

It’s OG versus New Class as Celebrity Family Feud shares this teaser for its upcoming face-off between the original cast of Queer Eye for the Straight Guy and the current crop of ‘make better’ experts on Netflix’s Queer Eye.

The OG Fab Five – Carson Kressley, Ted Allen, Kyan Douglas, Thom Filicia, and Jai Rodriguez – will compete on the longtime game show for The Trevor Project, the leading organization for LGBTQ at-risk youth.

Original cast of ‘Queer Eye for the Straight Guy’ (screen capture)

And the new lineup – Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, Tan France, and Wesley Hamilton (stepping in for Kamaro Brown) – will be playing to benefit GLSEN (Gay, Lesbian and Straight Education Network).

Queer Eye: The New Class (screen capture)

The new teaser video features both squads in backstage banter chatting on playing against each other as well as quick clips from the episode.

When host Steve Harvey notes the two teams have ‘different energies,’ he turns to Carson to clarify, “So, you all are considered the OGs?”

“Right, the Old Gays,” quips Carson which a smile.

Tune in for the battle royale on May 31 at 8 pm on ABC.

