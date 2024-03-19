Celebrity Stylist Chris Appleton Goes on a Beach Date with New Boyfie

Celebrity hair stylist Chris Appleton was recently spotted with his new boyfriend on what seems to be a beach date.

According to TMZ, Appleton’s new hunky beau’s name is Federico, and the two of them were photographed enjoying the sun, sea and sand in Santa Monica on Sunday. One photo shows them taking a splash in the water with their shirtless toned bodies on display.

Another pic shows the 40-year-old hair stylist offering a popsicle to his boyfriend. Meanwhile, in a different photo, Appleton’s fit physique is glistening under the sun as he drinks a bottled beverage. Federico, on the other hand, is sunbathing in front of him.

Appleton’s new romance comes after his relationship with ‘The White Lotus’ actor Lukas Gage, whom he filed a divorce from in November 2023, which is 6 months after they got married in Las Vegas. The reason for their separation was cited as “irreconcilable differences.”

Moreover, Gage recently opened up about life after their divorce in an interview with People, stating:

“It’s been great. It’s been a year of learning, growing, changing — yeah, just constant change. Life’s always changing. Everything’s great. Yeah, it’s been really good.”

