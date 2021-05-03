Celebrity Trainer Corey Calliet Wins Mancrush Monday!

People Magazine Sexiest Man Alive 2020 Michael B. Jordan might just have the sexiest personal trainer alive – meet Corey Calliet (Instagram: mrcalliet), celebrity trainer and transformation specialist.

If Corey looks familiar chances are you saw him training participants on “Revenge Body” with Khloe Kardashian. “Revenge Body” promised participants ‘the ultimate True and Total Makeover of the exterior and the interior because the best revenge is looking and feeling your best.’

Corey has trained his close friend Michael B. Jordan for seven years helping him achieve his stunning physique in blockbuster movies like the ‘Creed’ series and ‘Black Panther.” Calliet trained Jordan for his latest monster hit, “Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse.”

Calliet worked out side by side with Jordan, as Calliet himself appears in the Amazon Prime series. Calliet also appeared in “Creed 2” with Jordan. When asked if he ever thought he would be acting in movies he said,

Honestly, I had no idea. I came to LA to just be one of the top trainers in the world. And it [acting[ kind of fell in my lap. Like I said, being on “Revenge Body” it got me really comfortable on camera and all of these different disciplines such as Muay Thai, boxing, kickboxing, I can do and weapon training was my last one to master. I never thought that this would be happening but you know what, where there’s a window of opportunity, not only am I going to open it, I’m going to go through it and it’s been happening. Being around the industry and seeing I could do it and to have the confidence because you have to have the confidence to do it.

Want a physique like Calliet and Jordan? Here is what Calliet said it took them to get in tip top shape for “Without Remorse”

This time it was more of a HIIT training style and CrossFit type of training and the reason being is CrossFit is made up of some of the strongest and fittest athletes in the world to my knowledge from what I’ve experienced and what I’ve done. We did a lot of HIIT training because we needed the conditioning to be really good. I needed Michael to be in shape because when we did the other movies, we did boxing in the beginning but for the entire movie this time, it was more action than he’s ever done so the workouts were very cardiovascular based and HIIT training with a mixture of weight training. It was very important that we trained this way so when it was time to perform, we can do our very best every time.

And when its time to snack Calliet recommends – “Trail mix! I love making my own to help ensure I’m getting not only what I want but also what I need. My go-to mix is all-natural almonds, dried fruit of any kind, and pumpkin seeds for added power. I usually give this a shake with a pinch of sea salt and coconut sugar.”

Check out both Michael B. Jordan and Corey Calliat in “Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse” now on Amazon Prime Video.

Sources: Hola, The Beet