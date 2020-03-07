Celine Dion Got Some Love From New York Drag Royalty At Her Brooklyn Concert

When Celine Dion had back to back shows at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York earlier this week, little did she know that she would have some competition of sorts in the audience. New York City nightlife stunners Tina Burner and Bootsie LeFaris joined by event producer extraordinaire Brandon Voss and friends (including an out of drag Jada Valenciaga) to show the Canadian songstress how New York City does Celine Dion properly!

Page Six reports that after spotting Tina Burner from the stage in a strikingly similar glittering red dress, she beckoned Burner to join her front and center, as the crowd roared. “Wow, come over here,” Dion said, motioning for Burner to join her at the foot of the stage. “The hair, the makeup, the dress … The legs! There’s one thing this person has that I don’t,” quipped Dion. “Do I have to say it? Is it that obvious?” — as she grabbed her own chest.

Now while Tina Burner may have gotten some one on one time with the “I Drove All Night” songstress, LeFaris got plenty of love from Dion herself.

After spotting LeFaris in the crowd in yet another glistening (and stunning) red dress, Celine turned up the house lights on LeFaris, sent her some love from the stage and quipped “you have three Celine Dion’s in the same building in Brooklyn, New York”!

Be sure to catch both the love that LeFaris and Burner expressed to Dion in their Instagram posts, as well as the tags of the amazing people who helped craft these stunning garments and looks for the big event!

Celine Dion’s “Courage” Tour continues, get tickets here