Celine Dion Got Some Love From New York Drag Royalty At Her Brooklyn Concert

When Celine Dion had back to back shows at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York earlier this week, little did she know that she would have some competition of sorts in the audience. New York City nightlife stunners Tina Burner and Bootsie LeFaris joined by event producer extraordinaire Brandon Voss and friends (including an out of drag Jada Valenciaga) to show the Canadian songstress how New York City does Celine Dion properly!
We at @celinedion THANK YOU @vossevents @j0nn0rris @jadavalenciaga
Page Six reports that after spotting Tina Burner from the stage in a strikingly similar glittering red dress, she beckoned Burner to join her front and center, as the crowd roared. “Wow, come over here,” Dion said, motioning for Burner to join her at the foot of the stage. “The hair, the makeup, the dress … The legs! There’s one thing this person has that I don’t,” quipped Dion. “Do I have to say it? Is it that obvious?” — as she grabbed her own chest.
Last night my dreams came true . A surreal moment shared with a living legend and icon Celine Dion . @celinedion is a true artist whose voice is unmatched . The fact that she is so real and genuine only emphasizes her true beauty . As a boy growing up I could never imagine meeting one of my idols especially dressed as her . Thank you @thechelseapiers for not only sharing in a memory that will carry with me always but giving me a Celine Dion fantasy hair moment . Our friendship has come full circle and it makes me so happy. Thank you @daviddalrympleinc for recreating a beautiful dress 👗 Thank you @therealegypt for adding that extra sparkle . I am a firm believer of putting everything out in the universe and daring to ask it to come true . As always thanks to everyone for their love and support . Pop by @therapy_nyc tonight for @rupaulsdragrace to get all the extra details from last nights dream Lastly thanks again @celinedion for giving this little gay boy the COURAGE to be his only authentic self .
Now while Tina Burner may have gotten some one on one time with the “I Drove All Night” songstress, LeFaris got plenty of love from Dion herself.
😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 thank you @vossevents @j0nn0rris @jadavalenciaga for this amazing moment and for drying my tears/carrying me out of @barclayscenter @celinedion
After spotting LeFaris in the crowd in yet another glistening (and stunning) red dress, Celine turned up the house lights on LeFaris, sent her some love from the stage and quipped “you have three Celine Dion’s in the same building in Brooklyn, New York”!
And it's these moments that put life into perspective. 😭❤️ @celinedion @barclayscenter THANK YOU @joeyzangardidixon
Be sure to catch both the love that LeFaris and Burner expressed to Dion in their Instagram posts, as well as the tags of the amazing people who helped craft these stunning garments and looks for the big event!
Celine Dion’s “Courage” Tour continues, get tickets here