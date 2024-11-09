CelloVoci Talks Debut Album ‘Happy Days’

CelloVoci, a newly formed classical-crossover group starring internationally renowned cello and vocal duo Branden James and James Clark, along with powerhouse singer-songwriter Effie Passero from American Idol and Postmodern Jukebox, is here to remind us that even in these challenging times, something brighter awaits just around the corner.

The trio recently released their debut album, Happy Days, which is available on CD and digital streaming platforms.

From their first single, an epic version of the chart-topper “The Prayer,” to their bravura take on Judy Garland and Barbra Streisand’s duet, “Happy Days Are Here Again / Get Happy,” this album is surely a musical tour de force. Additional tracks include their takes on “I Put a Spell On You,” “Hallelujah,” and a rendition of the Latin standard “Bésame Mucho” with the Eagles’ “Hotel California.”

Moving beyond the typically stiff and stentorian traps of the classical-crossover genre, CelloVoci’s extraordinary musicianship and uncommon musical pairings deftly showcase the group with power and sensitivity. Since forming during the pandemic, the trio has tour extensively around the United States and Mexico.

Instinct recently caught up with James, Clark, and Passero to talk more about Happy Days and how this project initially came about, as well as what they hope listeners take away from their music, their personal favorite tracks, CelloVoci’s origins, and upcoming performances.

Check out the full video interview below.

CelloVoci…

