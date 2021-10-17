Cena Stars In ‘Suicide Squad’ Spinoff Series For HBO Max

HBO Max gave viewers a nice surprise over the weekend when they dropped an early teaser for the upcoming John Cena-led superhero series, The Peacemaker. An even nicer surprise awaited viewers watching the teaser when Cena is seen, once again, dancing in the very fashionable, ready-for-a-comeback white underwear briefs, more commonly known as tidy whities.

Let’s rewind just a tad and start at the beginning…of the video. The Peacemaker character was introduced earlier this year in The Suicide Squad. Cena, 44, starred in that movie alongside Margot Robbie and Idris Elba. The premise of that film had a group of supervillains banding together to fight off enemy forces on the island of Corto Maltese.

Even though Cena is the star of the sequel, he is joined by familiar faces from the DC Comics universe. Given a chance to join Task Force X, thereby avoiding prison, The Peacemaker reunites Clemson Murn (Chukwudi Iwuji), Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland), and John Economics (Steve Agee). Joining the crew is new recruit Leota Adeboya, played by Orange Is the New Black’s, Danielle Brooks. As reported earlier in People “also returning from The Suicide Squad is writer/director James Gunn, who wrote the entire series and helmed five of the eight episodes, including the first.”

The Blockers and Vacation Friends star shows off his comedic chops throughout the teaser, at one point being enveloped in a hug from an overly friendly bald eagle. The Peacemaker doles out advice, kind of like a mentor would, to rookie Leota telling her, “You don’t have to shoot people after I already kill them!.”

HBO Max is certainly hoping the series replicates the numbers of viewers that made The Suicide Squad a blockbuster hit this past summer.

Cena in his tidy whities appears at around the two-minute mark in the teaser. Blink and you will miss it, as soon after the Peacemaker is attacked by an unnamed villian. We are guessing our hero will come out of this battle victorious!

The Peacemaker premieres on January 13 on HBO Max. Until then, check out Cena and the rest of the cast in the teaser video. Feel free to watch it multiple times, as we have!

(**all photos used in this story were screenshots from the teaser trailer.)

Sources – People