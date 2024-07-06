Chace Crawford and Miles Teller are Making Me Like Cowboys

So much going on here, but I am not complaining!

Chace Crawford and Miles Teller, who are both actors, spiced up your life – and TikTok – yesterday when they shared a shirtless video to the social media platform. The sexy mini movie, originally shared by Teller’s wife, Keleigh, depicts the men bare-chested, wearing cowboy hats and slow jiving to Queen’s ‘You’re My Best Friend.’

Watch the drool-worthy moment below!

I don’t know what to focus on more. Their enviable bodies? The slight cowboy fetish they’re now making me develop? The cute puppy that Miles is cradling? I wish they were riding me instead of horses…

As pop culture history goes… Chace, 38, rose to fame by appearing in “Gossip Girl” and is currently co-starring in “The Boys.” Miles, 37, booked the “Divergent” series and co-starred in “Top Gun: Maverick,” one of the biggest movie releases of 2022.

Are you a fan of Mr. Crawford and Mr. Teller? What do you think of their latest video? Comment and let me know!

