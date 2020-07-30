HOT

Endless Allegations Of Racism, Intimidation, Mental Abuse, Lead To The Ellen Show Being Investigated

Schitt's Creek & RuPaul's Drag Race Score Big As 2020 Emmy Noms Announced

Can This MMA Fighter's 'Bottom' Take Him To The Top?

Lil Nas X Debuts His New Glasses But Our Eyes Gaze Elsewhere

Chad Johnson Reveals He Took Viagra Before Every NFL Game: See Tweet

by
Credit: Chad Johnson Instagram

Is that a football or are you just happy to see me? Legendary NFL player Chad Johnson revealed in a series of tweets that he took Viagra during his time in the league. 

The former Bengals Pro Bowl receiver said he would do this before games as a way to boost his performance. And no, the 42-year-old wasn’t joking when discussing the hard matter.

“No it wasn’t a joke, I really took Viagra before games, the increase in blood flow made me unbelievable [sic] explosive in & out of my routes,” he wrote in response to a fan questioning the authenticity of his boner-related tweet.

Pepe vs @jarrettjenks 🦍

He’s more than likely being serious as a viral clip of him talking about taking the popular blue pill with one of his coaches has been making the rounds online (scroll to 2:40 here). 

Chad isn’t the sports star who has allegedly taken Viagra as a way to help them during each game. Hunky daddy, oops, former New York Yankees teammate Roger Clemens apparently did this way back in 2008. Sildenafil, the generic name for Viagra, is still not on the list of NFL’s banned substances.

GOOOOOOO TEAM! 

