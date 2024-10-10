Chad Michael Murray Sizzles in His Latest Holiday Flick

A Christmas movie marathon wouldn’t be complete without Chad Michael Murray! His holiday classics include Write Before Christmas, Love in Winterland, Toying With the Holidays, Angel Falls Christmas, Christmas on Windmill Way, and now he’s back, joining Britt Robertson in Netflix’s sexy winter wonderland film The Merry Gentleman.

Netflix is starting off their Holiday season early this year and with The Merry Gentleman, it looks like the streaming giant is off to a good start! The movie will be set in a small-town (unsurprisingly) where Murray will be playing Luke, a “kind, confident, and slightly sarcastic” contractor who was hired by Robertson’s character Ashley to help turn her parents’ performing arts venue, the Rhythm Room, into an “all-male, Christmas-themed revue,” thus creating The Merry Gentleman show!

Murray will be stepping out of his comfort zone and hopping into a whole lot of hot fun for his role in the movie. As Luke, he’s not just helping Ashley out in various ways but might even throw in a few dance moves, complete with body rolls—exciting! Marla Sokoloff, who also stars in the film and penned the script, had this to say about the project:

“The costumes are the highlight for me. So many fun themes and moments. I can’t wait [for everyone] to see it all come together!”

Check out Chad Michael Murray rocking suspenders, looking like a Christmas snack shirtless under neon lights:

Even though this was extremely out of his comfort zone, Murray took matters into his own hands to make all of the dancing (shirtless and all) as authentic and as magical as possible. The 43-year-old actor made sure to put the hours in along with his co-stars who underwent eight-hour rehearsals to get the moves just right. Murray had this to say about his newfound brothers:

“I made a bunch of phone calls and said, ‘Let’s get in as much rehearsal time as possible.’” Murray added, “If you’re going to do it, you got to do it right. You got to go all in. All the guys were awesome. There was definitely a bond there. Everybody just helped each other up. And everyone else had a different gift to give to the film.”

If you can’t wait to see Chad dancing shirtless in cowboy boots and a great pair of tight-fitting jeans, good news! The Merry Gentleman premieres soon on November 20 on Netflix. Also, if you didn’t already know, Chad will be reprising his role in the highly-anticipated Freaky Friday 2 co-starring Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Source: TUDUM by Netflix